Unveiling Harry Hall's career earnings: A closer look at his Professional Golf journey

Harry Hall is leading after two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie has impressed everyone with his performance this week. He has two top-10 finishes in 20 starts this season. So far his best performance came at Peurto Rico Open in March where he finished 7th.

Hall has earned $769,979 this season. Moneywise, his highest paycheck came at the Mexico Open in Vidanta where he bagged $179,025.00 for a T10 finish. Overall, he has earned a sum of $992,506 as career money in 26 starts.

If Hall is successful in maintaining his lead over the next two days, he might bag $1,566,000, the highest winning sum of his career.

Here is the amount earned by Hall over the years on PGA Tour.

2022-23*: $769,979

2021-22: $204,750

2020-21: $17,777

A look at Harry Hall's professional journey.

Harry Hall was born in Truro, England on August 6, 1997. He started playing at West Cornwall Golf Club. He went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he majored in sociology and played collegiate golf

As an amateur, Hall captained several English sides, including their U18 Boys International Team that triumphed at Home Internationals.

The Englishman turned professional in 2019 and played mostly on Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 15th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, his professional debut.

After grinding for two years, Hall finally earned the PGA Tour card in 2021 after his 10th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long points list.

Here are Harry Hall's results on PGA Tour so far this season:

Fortinet Championship; CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship; CUT

Shriners Children's Open; T15

Butterfield Bermuda Championship; T63

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba; CUT

Cadence Bank Houston Open; T39

The RSM Classic; CUT

Sony Open in Hawaii; T28

The American Express; T41

Farmers Insurance Open; CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; T34

The Honda Classic; T74

Puerto Rico Open; T7

Valspar Championship; CUT

Corales Puntacana Championship; T13

Valero Texas Open; T28

Zurich Classic of New Orleans; CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta; T10

Wells Fargo Championship; CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson; T83

Harry Hall has two professional wins(the 2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank and the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics), and both came on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Can Harry Hall win Charles Schwab Challenge?

After completing two rounds at Colonial Golf Club, Hall had three strokes lead over Harris English. Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge after round 2:

1 Harry Hall: -12

2 Harris English: -9

3 Emiliano Grillo: -8

T4 Adam Schenk: -7

T4 Byeong Hun An: -7

T4 Robby Shelton: -7

T7 Andrew Novak: -6

T7 Scottie Scheffler: -6

T9 Carson Young: -5

T9 Austin Eckroat: -5

T9 Justin Rose: -5

T12 Lee Hodges: -4

T12 Ben Griffin: -4

T12 Andrew Putnam: -4

T12 Peter Malnati: -4

T12 David Lipsky: -4

T12 Chez Reavie: -4

T12 Max Homa: -4

The rookie Englishman is currently topping the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard but he will have to continue his rhythm over the weekend in order to claim his first victory on PGA Tour.

Poll : 0 votes