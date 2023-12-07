Unveiling the team rosters for LIV Golf 2024 season 

The third season of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League will be remarkable for various reasons. This is the first time transfers are included in the sport of golf and many golfers have been traded to different teams.

The league currently features 12 teams and there are six openings amongst them. It is expected that many players will sign from free agency. On the other hand, eight teams have accommodated the required four golfers. Below we have a complete breakdown of team rosters for the LIV Golf 2024 season.

Team Rosters for LIV Golf 2024 season

1 Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

2 4Aces GC

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Harold Varner III

3 Cleeks GC

Matin Kaymar

Richard Bland

4 Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

5 HyFlyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

6 Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

7 Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

8 RangeGoats GC

Bubba Watson

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Thomas Pieters

9 Ripper GC

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

10 Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

11 Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Brandon Grace

Charl Schwartzel

12 Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz

World No. 3 Jon Rahm leaves PGA Tour to join LIV Golf

Jon Rahm DP World Tour Championship - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Following massive speculation, it has been confirmed that 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm has decided to leave the iconic PGA Tour and join the new LIV Golf League.

The deal is expected to be three years long and is worth more than $300 million. Additionally, Rahm will also be offered the opportunity to create his team along with an ownership stake.

The deal has been extremely controversial due to the proposed timing. Recently, the PGA Tour and the PIF-funded league attempted to put out an agreement for the mutual commercial interests of both parties.

Interestingly, Jon Rahm is the second reigning Major champion to leave the PGA Tour after Cameron Smith in August 2022. The 54-hole format league has now found a new face as Jon Rahm becomes the first of many in this new wave of transfers.