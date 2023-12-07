Unveiling the team rosters for LIV Golf 2024 season 

The third season of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League will be remarkable for various reasons. This is the first time transfers are included in the sport of golf and many golfers have been traded to different teams.
The league currently features 12 teams and there are six openings amongst them. It is expected that many players will sign from free agency. On the other hand, eight teams have accommodated the required four golfers. Below we have a complete breakdown of team rosters for the LIV Golf 2024 season.
Team Rosters for LIV Golf 2024 season
1 Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
2 4Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Harold Varner III
3 Cleeks GC
- Matin Kaymar
- Richard Bland
4 Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
5 HyFlyers GC
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
6 Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
7 Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
8 RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
9 Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
10 Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
11 Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Brandon Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
12 Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastian Munoz
- Mito Pereira
- Carlos Ortiz
World No. 3 Jon Rahm leaves PGA Tour to join LIV Golf
Following massive speculation, it has been confirmed that 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm has decided to leave the iconic PGA Tour and join the new LIV Golf League.
The deal is expected to be three years long and is worth more than $300 million. Additionally, Rahm will also be offered the opportunity to create his team along with an ownership stake.
The deal has been extremely controversial due to the proposed timing. Recently, the PGA Tour and the PIF-funded league attempted to put out an agreement for the mutual commercial interests of both parties.
Interestingly, Jon Rahm is the second reigning Major champion to leave the PGA Tour after Cameron Smith in August 2022. The 54-hole format league has now found a new face as Jon Rahm becomes the first of many in this new wave of transfers.