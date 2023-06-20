Unveiling the Top 10 golfers according to OWGR post the 2023 U.S. Open

The top 10 golfers ranking have been updated once again after the US Open. The Open concluded the third major of the 2023 PGA Tour season. It was a memorable one, with several records being broken and new personal bests being set. Ultimately, it was Wyndham Clark, who clinched his maiden major win.

The US Open was held at the Los Angeles Country Club, and saw a lot of new golfers rise to the occassion. Veterans Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler finished second and third, adding to their OWGR points. Here are the top 10 golfers on the OWGR points board after the third major of the year.

Top 10 golfers on the OWGR points board

10. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth maintained his spot in the top 10 golfers rankings despite not having the best time at the LACC. He bogeyed the last three holes on Friday, which was not enough for him to make the cut. However, Spieth has had six top 10 finishes this season, including a second-place finish at the RBC Heritage.

9. Max Homa

Max Homa slid down two spots after the US Open, earlier being ranked World No. 7. Playing in front of his home town did not go as planned, as Homa shot a +4 to miss the cut. Homa has two wins on the current season, at the Fortinet Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open.

8. Matt FItzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick held onto his spot in the top 10 golfers rankings. The defending champion of the US Open finished tied for 17th after shooting a -1. Fitzpatrick won the RBC Heritage and currently sits 26th on the FedEx Cup rankings.

7. Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith rose two spots on the OWGR Points, becoming the only golfer in the top 10 to move up the leaderboard. He finished in the top 10 at the US Open with a score of -6. The LIV golfer will now be back to play on the LIV Golf Series before coming back for the last major of the year at the Open Championship.

6. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele set the lowest-ever US Open record by shooting a 62 in the first round. However, his weekend did not take off the way he expected, as he ended up finishing tied for 10th.

5. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland was another golfer who was chalked up to win at the US Open after his runner up finish at the PGA Championship. However, he ended up finishing solo 17th. So far, Hovland has seven top 10 finishes and one runner-up finish.

4. Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay was in search for the first major win of his career. He was right on the cutline at the US Open. However, he completely turned things around and finished T14 at the end of the weekend.

3. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy maintained his third-place spot on the top 10 golfers list. After having an average first two rounds, McIlroy turned the pace around to contend for a win. However, he missed out on a playoff by one stroke and finished second at the US Open.

McIlroy still remains in search for his fist major win in almost over a decade. Reflecting on his performance, he said (via Sports Naut):

“I fought to the very end. I obviously never gave up and I’m getting closer. The more I put myself in these positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me.”

2. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm continues to remain in search for the top spot on the list. After winning the Masters two months ago, the Spanish golfer was trying to win his fifth tournament of the year. However, the weekend went rather average for the World No. 2, and he finished tied for 10th place.

1. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler retained his top spot on the top 10 golfers list. Scheffler took the World No. 1 spot after his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship. He came back just as strong at the US Open and bolted up the leaderboard to finish third.

