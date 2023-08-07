Upcoming PGA Tournament schedule: When will the next event take place?

The PGA Tour concluded with the season's last event on Sunday at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Next, the players will be heading for the FedEx Cup playoffs before starting the fall season events of the Tour.
The Playoffs are slated to start with the first event, FedEx St.Jude Championship, from August 10 to August 13 at the TPC Southwind, followed by BMW Championship from August 17-20. The Tour Championship will then be held from August 24-27.
The next regular PGA Tour event will take place in September. Fortinet Championship will be the inaugural event of the PGA Tour fall playoff season which will take place from September 14 to September 17 at the Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California.
The tournament will have a purse of $8.4 million and will be held in a stroke format over 72 holes.
Here is the 2023 PGA Tour fall season schedule:
- Sept. 14-17 Fortinet Championship
- October 5-8 Sanderson Farms Championship
- Oct. 12-15: Shriners Children’s Open
- Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship
- November 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic
- Nov. 30-Dec.3 World Challenge
- Dec. 8-10 Grant Thornton Invitational
2024 PGA Tour schedule
The Tour also unveiled the 2024 schedule last week. For the first time in a decade, only 39 regular-season events will be held on the Tour and eight will be held in the post playoffs season.
The tour has also announced 12 designated events with limited fields with lucrative purses, specially created for the top-ranked players.
Here is the 2024 PGA Tour schedule:
- Jan. 4-7 The Sentry
- Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii
- Jan. 18-21 The American Express
- Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open
- Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Feb. 8-11 WM Phoenix Open
- Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational
- Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Feb. 29-March 3 Palm Beach Classic
- March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)
- March 14-17 The Players Championship
- March 21-24 Valspar Championship
- March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open
- April 4-7 Valero Texas Open
- April 11-14 The Masters
- April 18-21 RBC Heritage
- April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)
- April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- May 2-5 CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson
- May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship
- May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)
- May 16-19 PGA Championship (Valhalla)
- May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian Open
- June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament
- June 13-16 U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
- June 20-23 Travelers Championship
- June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- July 4-7 John Deere Classic
- July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open
- July 11-14 Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)
- July 18-21 The Open Championship (Royal Troon)
- July 18-21 Barracuda Championship (opposite field)
- July 25-28 3M Open
- July 29-Aug. 4 Olympics
- Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship
- Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship
- Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Tour Championship
Fall Series
- Sept. 11-15 Fortinet Championship
- Sept. 19-22 Sanderson Farms Championship
- Sept. 26-29 Presidents Cup
- Oct. 3-6 Black Desert Championship (Utah)
- Oct. 10-13 Shriners Children’s Open
- Oct. 17-20 Zozo Championship
- Oct. 31-Nov. 3 World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov 14-17 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 21-24 RSM Classic
- Dec. 5-8 Hero World Challenge
- Dec. 12-15 Grant Thornton Invitational
- Dec. 19-22 PNC Championship