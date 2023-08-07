Upcoming PGA Tournament schedule: When will the next event take place?

The PGA Tour concluded with the season's last event on Sunday at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Next, the players will be heading for the FedEx Cup playoffs before starting the fall season events of the Tour.

The Playoffs are slated to start with the first event, FedEx St.Jude Championship, from August 10 to August 13 at the TPC Southwind, followed by BMW Championship from August 17-20. The Tour Championship will then be held from August 24-27.

The next regular PGA Tour event will take place in September. Fortinet Championship will be the inaugural event of the PGA Tour fall playoff season which will take place from September 14 to September 17 at the Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California.

The tournament will have a purse of $8.4 million and will be held in a stroke format over 72 holes.

Here is the 2023 PGA Tour fall season schedule:

Sept. 14-17 Fortinet Championship

October 5-8 Sanderson Farms Championship

Oct. 12-15: Shriners Children’s Open

Oct. 19-22: Zozo Championship

November 2-5: World Wide Technology Championship

Nov 9-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic

Nov. 30-Dec.3 World Challenge

Dec. 8-10 Grant Thornton Invitational

2024 PGA Tour schedule

The Tour also unveiled the 2024 schedule last week. For the first time in a decade, only 39 regular-season events will be held on the Tour and eight will be held in the post playoffs season.

The tour has also announced 12 designated events with limited fields with lucrative purses, specially created for the top-ranked players.

Here is the 2024 PGA Tour schedule:

Jan. 4-7 The Sentry

Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii

Jan. 18-21 The American Express

Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open

Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb. 8-11 WM Phoenix Open

Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational

Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Feb. 29-March 3 Palm Beach Classic

March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)

March 14-17 The Players Championship

March 21-24 Valspar Championship

March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open

April 4-7 Valero Texas Open

April 11-14 The Masters

April 18-21 RBC Heritage

April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)

April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

May 2-5 CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson

May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship

May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)

May 16-19 PGA Championship (Valhalla)

May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge

May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian Open

June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament

June 13-16 U.S. Open (Pinehurst)

June 20-23 Travelers Championship

June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 4-7 John Deere Classic

July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open

July 11-14 Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)

July 18-21 The Open Championship (Royal Troon)

July 18-21 Barracuda Championship (opposite field)

July 25-28 3M Open

July 29-Aug. 4 Olympics

Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship

Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Tour Championship

Fall Series

Sept. 11-15 Fortinet Championship

Sept. 19-22 Sanderson Farms Championship

Sept. 26-29 Presidents Cup

Oct. 3-6 Black Desert Championship (Utah)

Oct. 10-13 Shriners Children’s Open

Oct. 17-20 Zozo Championship

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 World Wide Technology Championship

Nov 14-17 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 21-24 RSM Classic

Dec. 5-8 Hero World Challenge

Dec. 12-15 Grant Thornton Invitational

Dec. 19-22 PNC Championship