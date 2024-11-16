Rory McIlroy is atop the 2024 Race to Dubai rankings. The World No. 3 has had one win and four runner-up finishes in 11 starts on DP World Tour. He has 4997 Race to Dubai points and is more than 1700 points ahead of second-placed Thriston Lawrence.

The Race to Dubai winner earns $2 million from a $6 million bonus pool shared among the top-10 finishers. The runner-up will win $1 million while the golfer who finishes third will take home $750,000.

Further, the top 10 members in Race to Dubai, who are already not exempt from the PGA Tour, will earn cards for the 2025 season.

With the final tournament of the DP World Tour inching towards completion, let's take a look at the updated Race to Dubai leaderboard:

Rory McIlroy (NIR) : 4,997.66 points

: 4,997.66 points Thriston Lawrence (RSA) : 3,212.64 points

: 3,212.64 points Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) : 2,684.05 points

: 2,684.05 points Billy Horschel (USA) : 2,480.00 points

: 2,480.00 points Paul Waring (ENG) : 2,467.67 points

: 2,467.67 points Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) : 2,376.74 points

: 2,376.74 points Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) : 2,318.71 points

: 2,318.71 points Niklas Norgaard (DEN) : 2,193.53 points

: 2,193.53 points Robert MacIntyre (SCO) : 2,082.30 points

: 2,082.30 points Matteo Manassero (ITA) : 2,064.68 points

: 2,064.68 points Jesper Svensson (SWE) : 2,030.44 points

: 2,030.44 points Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) : 1,961.06 points

: 1,961.06 points Rikuya Hoshino (JPN) : 1,881.31 points

: 1,881.31 points Matt Wallace (ENG) : 1,868.03 points

: 1,868.03 points Sebastian Söderberg (SWE) : 1,788.75 points

: 1,788.75 points Adam Scott (AUS) : 1,753.84 points

: 1,753.84 points Jordan Smith (ENG) : 1,746.62 points

: 1,746.62 points Tom McKibbin (NIR) : 1,684.25 points

: 1,684.25 points Guido Migliozzi (ITA) : 1,651.55 points

: 1,651.55 points Romain Langasque (FRA) : 1,633.39 points

: 1,633.39 points Ludvig Åberg (SWE) : 1,552.43 points

: 1,552.43 points Julien Guerrier (FRA) : 1,513.47 points

: 1,513.47 points Antoine Rozner (FRA) : 1,447.16 points

: 1,447.16 points Angel Hidalgo (ESP) : 1,430.00 points

: 1,430.00 points Laurie Canter (ENG) : 1,422.78 points

: 1,422.78 points Jorge Campillo (ESP) : 1,408.58 points

: 1,408.58 points Dan Bradbury (ENG) : 1,395.99 points

: 1,395.99 points Frederic Lacroix (FRA) : 1,387.69 points

: 1,387.69 points Shane Lowry (IRL) : 1,359.64 points

: 1,359.64 points Justin Rose (ENG) : 1,326.10 points

: 1,326.10 points Ugo Coussaud (FRA) : 1,304.21 points

: 1,304.21 points Ewen Ferguson (SCO) : 1,279.25 points

: 1,279.25 points Joaquin Niemann (CHI) : 1,266.08 points

: 1,266.08 points Joe Dean (ENG) : 1,247.29 points

: 1,247.29 points Nacho Elvira (ESP) : 1,236.70 points

: 1,236.70 points Adrian Otaegui (ESP) : 1,196.83 points

: 1,196.83 points Matthew Jordan (ENG) : 1,189.91 points

: 1,189.91 points Jon Rahm (ESP) : 1,169.99 points

: 1,169.99 points Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG) : 1,160.05 points

: 1,160.05 points Sam Bairstow (ENG) : 1,157.58 points

: 1,157.58 points Daniel Brown (ENG) : 1,153.81 points

: 1,153.81 points Johannes Veerman (USA) : 1,144.80 points

: 1,144.80 points Adrian Meronk (POL) : 1,127.60 points

: 1,127.60 points Min Woo Lee (AUS) : 1,102.28 points

: 1,102.28 points Darius Van Driel (NED) : 1,086.34 points

: 1,086.34 points Yannik Paul (GER) : 1,078.73 points

: 1,078.73 points Keita Nakajima (JPN) : 1,055.91 points

: 1,055.91 points Andy Sullivan (ENG) : 1,040.55 points

: 1,040.55 points Aaron Cockerill (CAN) : 1,030.74 points

: 1,030.74 points David Ravetto (FRA): 1,013.23 points

Race to Dubai points breakdown: How much prize money will the DP World Tour Championship winner receive?

The third round of the DP World Tour Championship is in motion. The winner of the tournament will receive 2000 Race to Dubai points and $3 million. The runner-up will take home $1.27 million and 1335 Race to Dubai points.

The golfer who finishes last at the tournament is ensured a prize money of $33,500.

Let's take a look at the prize payout and Race to Dubai points breakdown at the DP World Tour Championship:

1st : $3,000,000 - 2000.00 points

: $3,000,000 - 2000.00 points 2nd : $1,270,000 - 1335.00 points

: $1,270,000 - 1335.00 points 3rd : $820,000 - 752.00 points

: $820,000 - 752.00 points 4th : $470,000 - 600.00 points

: $470,000 - 600.00 points 5th : $373,000 - 509.00 points

: $373,000 - 509.00 points 6th : $316,000 - 420.00 points

: $316,000 - 420.00 points 7th : $261,000 - 359.00 points

: $261,000 - 359.00 points 8th : $224,000 - 300.00 points

: $224,000 - 300.00 points 9th : $186,500 - 267.00 points

: $186,500 - 267.00 points 10th : $167,000 - 240.00 points

: $167,000 - 240.00 points 11th : $149,000 - 220.00 points

: $149,000 - 220.00 points 12th : $137,000 - 206.40 points

: $137,000 - 206.40 points 13th : $128,000 - 193.20 points

: $128,000 - 193.20 points 14th : $120,000 - 183.60 points

: $120,000 - 183.60 points 15th : $114,000 - 176.40 points

: $114,000 - 176.40 points 16th : $109,750 - 169.20 points

: $109,750 - 169.20 points 17th : $105,250 - 162.00 points

: $105,250 - 162.00 points 18th : $100,750 - 154.80 points

: $100,750 - 154.80 points 19th : $96,250 - 147.60 points

: $96,250 - 147.60 points 20th : $92,500 - 144.00 points

: $92,500 - 144.00 points 21st : $89,500 - 140.40 points

: $89,500 - 140.40 points 22nd : $86,750 - 136.80 points

: $86,750 - 136.80 points 23rd : $84,500 - 133.20 points

: $84,500 - 133.20 points 24th : $82,250 - 129.60 points

: $82,250 - 129.60 points 25th : $80,000 - 126.00 points

: $80,000 - 126.00 points 26th : $77,750 - 122.40 points

: $77,750 - 122.40 points 27th : $75,500 - 118.80 points

: $75,500 - 118.80 points 28th : $73,250 - 115.20 points

: $73,250 - 115.20 points 29th : $71,000 - 111.60 points

: $71,000 - 111.60 points 30th : $68,750 - 108.00 points

: $68,750 - 108.00 points 31st : $66,500 - 104.40 points

: $66,500 - 104.40 points 32nd : $64,250 - 100.80 points

: $64,250 - 100.80 points 33rd : $62,000 - 98.40 points

: $62,000 - 98.40 points 34th : $59,750 - 96.00 points

: $59,750 - 96.00 points 35th : $57,500 - 93.60 points

: $57,500 - 93.60 points 36th : $55,250 - 91.20 points

: $55,250 - 91.20 points 37th : $53,000 - 88.80 points

: $53,000 - 88.80 points 38th : $51,500 - 86.40 points

: $51,500 - 86.40 points 39th : $50,000 - 84.00 points

: $50,000 - 84.00 points 40th : $48,500 - 81.60 points

: $48,500 - 81.60 points 41st : $47,000 - 79.20 points

: $47,000 - 79.20 points 42nd : $45,500 - 76.80 points

: $45,500 - 76.80 points 43rd : $44,000 - 74.40 points

: $44,000 - 74.40 points 44th : $42,500 - 72.00 points

: $42,500 - 72.00 points 45th : $41,000 - 69.60 points

: $41,000 - 69.60 points 46th : $39,500 - 67.20 points

: $39,500 - 67.20 points 47th : $38,000 - 64.80 points

: $38,000 - 64.80 points 48th : $36,500 - 62.40 points

: $36,500 - 62.40 points 49th : $35,000 - 60.00 points

: $35,000 - 60.00 points 50th: $33,500 - 57.60 points

