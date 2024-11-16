Rory McIlroy is atop the 2024 Race to Dubai rankings. The World No. 3 has had one win and four runner-up finishes in 11 starts on DP World Tour. He has 4997 Race to Dubai points and is more than 1700 points ahead of second-placed Thriston Lawrence.
The Race to Dubai winner earns $2 million from a $6 million bonus pool shared among the top-10 finishers. The runner-up will win $1 million while the golfer who finishes third will take home $750,000.
Further, the top 10 members in Race to Dubai, who are already not exempt from the PGA Tour, will earn cards for the 2025 season.
With the final tournament of the DP World Tour inching towards completion, let's take a look at the updated Race to Dubai leaderboard:
- Rory McIlroy (NIR): 4,997.66 points
- Thriston Lawrence (RSA): 3,212.64 points
- Rasmus Højgaard (DEN): 2,684.05 points
- Billy Horschel (USA): 2,480.00 points
- Paul Waring (ENG): 2,467.67 points
- Tyrrell Hatton (ENG): 2,376.74 points
- Tommy Fleetwood (ENG): 2,318.71 points
- Niklas Norgaard (DEN): 2,193.53 points
- Robert MacIntyre (SCO): 2,082.30 points
- Matteo Manassero (ITA): 2,064.68 points
- Jesper Svensson (SWE): 2,030.44 points
- Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN): 1,961.06 points
- Rikuya Hoshino (JPN): 1,881.31 points
- Matt Wallace (ENG): 1,868.03 points
- Sebastian Söderberg (SWE): 1,788.75 points
- Adam Scott (AUS): 1,753.84 points
- Jordan Smith (ENG): 1,746.62 points
- Tom McKibbin (NIR): 1,684.25 points
- Guido Migliozzi (ITA): 1,651.55 points
- Romain Langasque (FRA): 1,633.39 points
- Ludvig Åberg (SWE): 1,552.43 points
- Julien Guerrier (FRA): 1,513.47 points
- Antoine Rozner (FRA): 1,447.16 points
- Angel Hidalgo (ESP): 1,430.00 points
- Laurie Canter (ENG): 1,422.78 points
- Jorge Campillo (ESP): 1,408.58 points
- Dan Bradbury (ENG): 1,395.99 points
- Frederic Lacroix (FRA): 1,387.69 points
- Shane Lowry (IRL): 1,359.64 points
- Justin Rose (ENG): 1,326.10 points
- Ugo Coussaud (FRA): 1,304.21 points
- Ewen Ferguson (SCO): 1,279.25 points
- Joaquin Niemann (CHI): 1,266.08 points
- Joe Dean (ENG): 1,247.29 points
- Nacho Elvira (ESP): 1,236.70 points
- Adrian Otaegui (ESP): 1,196.83 points
- Matthew Jordan (ENG): 1,189.91 points
- Jon Rahm (ESP): 1,169.99 points
- Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG): 1,160.05 points
- Sam Bairstow (ENG): 1,157.58 points
- Daniel Brown (ENG): 1,153.81 points
- Johannes Veerman (USA): 1,144.80 points
- Adrian Meronk (POL): 1,127.60 points
- Min Woo Lee (AUS): 1,102.28 points
- Darius Van Driel (NED): 1,086.34 points
- Yannik Paul (GER): 1,078.73 points
- Keita Nakajima (JPN): 1,055.91 points
- Andy Sullivan (ENG): 1,040.55 points
- Aaron Cockerill (CAN): 1,030.74 points
- David Ravetto (FRA): 1,013.23 points
Race to Dubai points breakdown: How much prize money will the DP World Tour Championship winner receive?
The third round of the DP World Tour Championship is in motion. The winner of the tournament will receive 2000 Race to Dubai points and $3 million. The runner-up will take home $1.27 million and 1335 Race to Dubai points.
The golfer who finishes last at the tournament is ensured a prize money of $33,500.
Let's take a look at the prize payout and Race to Dubai points breakdown at the DP World Tour Championship:
- 1st: $3,000,000 - 2000.00 points
- 2nd: $1,270,000 - 1335.00 points
- 3rd: $820,000 - 752.00 points
- 4th: $470,000 - 600.00 points
- 5th: $373,000 - 509.00 points
- 6th: $316,000 - 420.00 points
- 7th: $261,000 - 359.00 points
- 8th: $224,000 - 300.00 points
- 9th: $186,500 - 267.00 points
- 10th: $167,000 - 240.00 points
- 11th: $149,000 - 220.00 points
- 12th: $137,000 - 206.40 points
- 13th: $128,000 - 193.20 points
- 14th: $120,000 - 183.60 points
- 15th: $114,000 - 176.40 points
- 16th: $109,750 - 169.20 points
- 17th: $105,250 - 162.00 points
- 18th: $100,750 - 154.80 points
- 19th: $96,250 - 147.60 points
- 20th: $92,500 - 144.00 points
- 21st: $89,500 - 140.40 points
- 22nd: $86,750 - 136.80 points
- 23rd: $84,500 - 133.20 points
- 24th: $82,250 - 129.60 points
- 25th: $80,000 - 126.00 points
- 26th: $77,750 - 122.40 points
- 27th: $75,500 - 118.80 points
- 28th: $73,250 - 115.20 points
- 29th: $71,000 - 111.60 points
- 30th: $68,750 - 108.00 points
- 31st: $66,500 - 104.40 points
- 32nd: $64,250 - 100.80 points
- 33rd: $62,000 - 98.40 points
- 34th: $59,750 - 96.00 points
- 35th: $57,500 - 93.60 points
- 36th: $55,250 - 91.20 points
- 37th: $53,000 - 88.80 points
- 38th: $51,500 - 86.40 points
- 39th: $50,000 - 84.00 points
- 40th: $48,500 - 81.60 points
- 41st: $47,000 - 79.20 points
- 42nd: $45,500 - 76.80 points
- 43rd: $44,000 - 74.40 points
- 44th: $42,500 - 72.00 points
- 45th: $41,000 - 69.60 points
- 46th: $39,500 - 67.20 points
- 47th: $38,000 - 64.80 points
- 48th: $36,500 - 62.40 points
- 49th: $35,000 - 60.00 points
- 50th: $33,500 - 57.60 points