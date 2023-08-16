"US Am is like one level down from the US Open" - 16-yo Blades Brown on becoming the youngest to win the US Amateur medalist honors

16-year-old Blades Brown created history at the US Amateur after shooting an 8-under 64 on Tuesday, August 15, to become the youngest medalist in the event's history.

The Nashville resident finished at 7-under 136 after completing 36 holes at the US Amateur to tie with Sampson Zheng and Jackson Buchanan. He broke the 97-year-old record for youngest co-medalist at the US Amateur Championship, previously held by Bob Jones, who was 18 at the 1920 U.S. Amateur.

The Sophomore at Brentwood Academy in Nashville called it one of the most prestigious achievements of his career so far.

He said as per Golfweek:

"I was told the U.S. Am is like one level down from the U.S. Open. To be able to shoot 8 under here is awesome. It really gives me confidence in my game and my practice.”

Brown started his round with a bogey and went on to make birdies on the next two holes. He then made two straight bogeys on the fourth and fifth, followed by a birdie on the sixth. On par 4, hole 8, the 16-year-old golfer holed his first eagle of the day, followed by back-to-back birdies on holes 10 to 12.

The second eagle came on hole 16, and Brown finished the round with two straight birdies. Overall, he made two eagles, eight birdies, and four bogeys.

The Round of 64 of the US Amateur will begin on Wednesday, August 16, at 11 a.m. ET, with Brown, Zheng, and Buchanan as the top seeds. The remaining rounds of the event will be played in a match-play format.

The Wednesday round will be followed by the rounds of 32 and 16 on Thursday, the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday, and the final on Sunday, August 20.

