US amateur champ Jose Luis Ballester says he 'already apologized' to Masters for relieving himself in Rae’s Creek

US Amateur Champion Jose Luis Ballester has revealed that he has apologized to the club for his controversial behavior in the opening round of the Masters 2025. The Spanish amateur made the headlines during the opening round of the Masters on Thursday, April 10, for peeing into the water on the 13th hole.

Ad

However, after Friday's (April 11) round, Jose Luis Ballester talked to the media and acknowledged that he had already apologized for his actions. He said (via Golf Digest):

“I already apologized to the club."

Meanwhile, speaking of his action on Thursday after playing his opening round of 76, Jose Luis Ballester insisted that he "really needed to pee" but "didn’t know where to go" and thus relieved himself in Rae’s Creek. He said (via Golf Digest):

Ad

Trending

"I'm like, I really need to pee. Didn't really know where to go, and since JT [Justin Thomas] had an issue on the green, I'm like, I'm just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me. Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny."

Ad

Meanwhile, this year, the amateurs have had a tough time on the greens playing with the professionals. The field consisted of five amateurs, who all failed to make the cut after 36 holes.

A look into Jose Luis Ballester’s performance at the Masters 2025

Ballester had a tough time on the greens at this week’s Masters. He started the campaign with an opening round of 76 and then struggled in the second round.

Ad

Ballester started the game with a bogey on the first tee hole before adding another bogey on the third. He struggled on the par-4 fifth hole and added a triple bogey on it, followed by a birdie on the next. He carded a bogey and a birdie on the back nine for a round of 4-over 76.

In the second round of the Major, held on Friday, Jose Luis Ballester carded two bogeys on the front nine and four on the back for a round of 6-over 78 and missed the cut.

Ad

The 21-year-old is looking forward to his future events, and after the second round on Friday, he said (via Golf Digest):

“I hit many good shots with drivers and irons both days, but what I felt that those guys are in a completely level from where I am is around the greens. It was not a great week for me in that aspect, but also looking forward to the next opportunities that I get to see how I compare myself with them.”

Meanwhile, after two rounds, Justin Rose is in the lead at the Masters with an overall score of 8-under, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, and then Rory McIlroy, who is tied with Corey Conners at 6-under for third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More