US Open 2023 final round Sunday tee times at Los Angeles Country Club explored

Day 3 of the US Open 2023 ended with Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark sharing the lead. With just 18 holes to go, the duo seems like the favorites to win the major title.

Fowler had an eventful Saturday. The golfer, despite missing a three-footer for par on his closing hole, sits 10 under alongside Clark. The Wells Fargo Championship 2023 winner birdied the 18th in Round 3 making people wonder if he can take the solo lead over Rickie. However, the latter held on. The two leaders are currently one shot ahead of third-place Rory McIlroy.

8. Ryutaro Nagano (-4) Leaderboard after Moving Day @USOpenGolfT1. Rickie Fowler (-10)T1. Wyndham Clark3. Rory McIlroy (-9)4. Scottie Scheffler (-7)5. Harris English (-6)T6. Dustin Johnson (-5)T6. Xander Schauffele8. Ryutaro Nagano (-4) Leaderboard after Moving Day @USOpenGolf ⛳️T1. Rickie Fowler (-10)T1. Wyndham Clark3. Rory McIlroy (-9)4. Scottie Scheffler (-7)5. Harris English (-6)T6. Dustin Johnson (-5)T6. Xander Schauffele8. Ryutaro Nagano (-4)

Both Fowler and Clark will face tough competition from McIlroy, who is on looking to end a nine-year-long major championship drought today.

US Open 2023 Sunday tee times

The 123rd US Open championship will resume on Sunday at 11:23 am with Ryo Ishikawa on the first tee. Several interesting pairings, including those of Brooks Koepka - Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa - Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler - Rory McIlroy, will tee off on the Los Angeles Country Club golf course. However, most eyes will be on the pairing of event leaders Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler.

It is pertinent to note that the final group will start 1:10 hours earlier on Sunday compared to Saturday. The PGA Tour and LACC faced backlash from fans after Round 3 play was delayed and the players were forced to play in the dark.

Here are the complete final round tee times for the US Open (All times ET):

11:23 am - Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 am - Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

11:45 am - Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

11:56 am - Ben Carr (a), David Puig

12:07 pm - Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:18 pm - Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 pm - Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 pm - Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

12:51 pm - Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 pm - Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz

1:18 pm - Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 pm - Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 pm - Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 pm - Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

2:02 pm - Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 pm - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 pm - Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35 pm - Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 pm - Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 pm - Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 pm - Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley

3:46 pm - Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 pm - Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19 pm - Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Smith

4:46 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57 pm - Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

5:08 pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 pm - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

US Open 2023 final leaderboard will be updated at the end of the final round.

