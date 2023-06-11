US Open 2023: History, Past Champions, entry fee, eligibility and more

The US Open is one of the oldest tournament events in golf history. It started in 1895 with Horace Rawlins lifting the first trophy. The competition takes place in a 72-stroke format.

The 2023 edition of the US Open will take place in Los Angeles Country Club's North course in Los Angeles, California. The first round of the event will start on Thursday, June 15 with the first round and will run through June 18.

The 2023 US Open will feature some of the top-ranked golfers in the world including the current world three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

Last year the tournament had a purse of $17.5 million with the winner receiving a check of $3.15 million, which will probably increase in 2023. However, the exact prize money is yet to be announced.

US Open past winners

Here is a list of US Open past winners:

2022: Matt Fitrpatrick

2021: Jon Rahm

2020: Bryson DeChambeau

2019: Gary Woodland

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Brooks Koepka

2016: Dustin Johnson

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Justin Rose

2012: Webb Simpson

2011: Rory McIlroy

2010: Graeme McDowell

2009: Lucas Glover

2008: Tiger Woods

2007: Angel Cabrera

2006: Geoff Ogilvy

2005: Michael Campbell

2004: Retief Goosen

2003: Jim Furyk

2002: Tiger Woods

2001: Retief Goosen

2000: Tiger Woods

1999: Payne Stewart

1998: Lee Janzen

1997: Ernie Els

1996: Steve Jones

1995: Corey Pavin

1994: Ernie Els

1993: Lee Janzen

1992: Tom Kite

1991: Payne Stewart

1990: Hale Irwin

2023 US Open entry fees

The admission cost for the 2023 US Open begins at $128 and varies on different days. The Gallery pass, which allows spectators to see the players on the ground, costs $207 for the first round and rises in price as the event progresses to the finals.

The Trophy Club provides access to executive restrooms and luxury facilities, as well as ground access, and costs between $291 and $403, whereas the Pacific Club passes cost between $1941 and $2158.

Here are the entry fees for the 2023 US Open:

Full week pass: $1271

Gallery pass: $1678

Monday, June 12

Gallery pass: $43

Trophy Club: $56

Tuesday, June 13

Gallery Access: $78

Trophy Club: $114

Wednesday, June 14

Gallery access: $100

Trophy Club: $135

Pacific Club: $4059

Thursday, June 15

Gallery Access: $207

Trophy Club: $291

Pacific Club: $1941

Friday, June 16

Gallery Access: $314

Trophy Club: $402

Pacific Club: $2158

Saturday, June 17

Gallery Access: $378

Trophy Club: $425

Pacific Club: $1500

Sunday, June 18

Gallery Access: $ 389

Trophy Club: $403

Pacific Club: $1799

US Open 2023 eligibility

Here are the eligibility criteria for the US Open:

US Open winners of the past ten years

2022 US Open amateur winner and runner up

2022 US Junior Amateur and US Mid-Amateur winner

2022 amateur championship winner

2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal winners

Last five years winners of Masters, PGA Championship, Open Championship

Past three years Players Championship

Current BMW PGA Championship winners

2022 US Senior Open winner

Players who win multiple U.S. PGA Tour events during the time between tournaments provided the tournaments each offers 500 or more points to the winner and are not opposite-field events.

The top player in the PGA Tour second-tier developmental series points, based on combined points from the Regular Season and Finals, from the previous season

Olympic Golf tournament golf medalist

2022 US Open top 10 finishers

2022 Tour Championship qualifiers

Top 60 OWGR two weeks before the start of the tournament

Top 60 OWGR as of the tournament date

USGA special exemption

Qualifying tournament

Poll : 0 votes