US Open 2023: History, Past Champions, entry fee, eligibility and more

The US Open is one of the oldest tournament events in golf history. It started in 1895 with Horace Rawlins lifting the first trophy. The competition takes place in a 72-stroke format.
The 2023 edition of the US Open will take place in Los Angeles Country Club's North course in Los Angeles, California. The first round of the event will start on Thursday, June 15 with the first round and will run through June 18.
The 2023 US Open will feature some of the top-ranked golfers in the world including the current world three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.
Last year the tournament had a purse of $17.5 million with the winner receiving a check of $3.15 million, which will probably increase in 2023. However, the exact prize money is yet to be announced.
US Open past winners
Here is a list of US Open past winners:
- 2022: Matt Fitrpatrick
- 2021: Jon Rahm
- 2020: Bryson DeChambeau
- 2019: Gary Woodland
- 2018: Brooks Koepka
- 2017: Brooks Koepka
- 2016: Dustin Johnson
- 2015: Jordan Spieth
- 2014: Martin Kaymer
- 2013: Justin Rose
- 2012: Webb Simpson
- 2011: Rory McIlroy
- 2010: Graeme McDowell
- 2009: Lucas Glover
- 2008: Tiger Woods
- 2007: Angel Cabrera
- 2006: Geoff Ogilvy
- 2005: Michael Campbell
- 2004: Retief Goosen
- 2003: Jim Furyk
- 2002: Tiger Woods
- 2001: Retief Goosen
- 2000: Tiger Woods
- 1999: Payne Stewart
- 1998: Lee Janzen
- 1997: Ernie Els
- 1996: Steve Jones
- 1995: Corey Pavin
- 1994: Ernie Els
- 1993: Lee Janzen
- 1992: Tom Kite
- 1991: Payne Stewart
- 1990: Hale Irwin
2023 US Open entry fees
The admission cost for the 2023 US Open begins at $128 and varies on different days. The Gallery pass, which allows spectators to see the players on the ground, costs $207 for the first round and rises in price as the event progresses to the finals.
The Trophy Club provides access to executive restrooms and luxury facilities, as well as ground access, and costs between $291 and $403, whereas the Pacific Club passes cost between $1941 and $2158.
Here are the entry fees for the 2023 US Open:
Full week pass: $1271
Gallery pass: $1678
Monday, June 12
- Gallery pass: $43
- Trophy Club: $56
Tuesday, June 13
- Gallery Access: $78
- Trophy Club: $114
Wednesday, June 14
- Gallery access: $100
- Trophy Club: $135
- Pacific Club: $4059
Thursday, June 15
- Gallery Access: $207
- Trophy Club: $291
- Pacific Club: $1941
Friday, June 16
- Gallery Access: $314
- Trophy Club: $402
- Pacific Club: $2158
Saturday, June 17
- Gallery Access: $378
- Trophy Club: $425
- Pacific Club: $1500
Sunday, June 18
- Gallery Access: $ 389
- Trophy Club: $403
- Pacific Club: $1799
US Open 2023 eligibility
Here are the eligibility criteria for the US Open:
- US Open winners of the past ten years
- 2022 US Open amateur winner and runner up
- 2022 US Junior Amateur and US Mid-Amateur winner
- 2022 amateur championship winner
- 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal winners
- Last five years winners of Masters, PGA Championship, Open Championship
- Past three years Players Championship
- Current BMW PGA Championship winners
- 2022 US Senior Open winner
- Players who win multiple U.S. PGA Tour events during the time between tournaments provided the tournaments each offers 500 or more points to the winner and are not opposite-field events.
- The top player in the PGA Tour second-tier developmental series points, based on combined points from the Regular Season and Finals, from the previous season
- Olympic Golf tournament golf medalist
- 2022 US Open top 10 finishers
- 2022 Tour Championship qualifiers
- Top 60 OWGR two weeks before the start of the tournament
- Top 60 OWGR as of the tournament date
- USGA special exemption
- Qualifying tournament