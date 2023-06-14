US Open 2023 odds and updated bets explored explored

The US Open 2023 is set to tee off on June 15, Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club, North Course in Los Angeles. The third major championship of the season, the event is set to feature some of the biggest names in golf including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

Despite the event featuring a massive field with both PGA Tour and LIV Golfers on it, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Jon Rahm remains favorite to win the title. According to the Caesars Sportsbook’s updated odds, Scheffler is in pole position to win the US Open 2023. The golfer comes into the event with 13-2 odds, making him a favorable betting option over the likes of Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy etc.

US Open 2023 odds explored

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the US Open 2023. However, he is closely followed by Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, who won the 2023 Masters, comes into this weekend’s major with 8-1 odds. The OWGR top-2 ranked golfers are likely to fight it out for the top prize yet again.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Hole 3

🏌️ Par 4

419 yards



The @USOpenGolf returns to L.A. for the first time in 75 years.



📸 @USGA Hole 3🏌️ Par 4419 yardsThe @USOpenGolf returns to L.A. for the first time in 75 years. ⛳️ Hole 3🏌️ Par 4📏 419 yardsThe @USOpenGolf returns to L.A. for the first time in 75 years.📸 @USGA https://t.co/3YLj6pO1WN

LIV Golf star and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is the third safest bet on the US Open field. According to the Caesars Sportsbook’s odds list, the five-time major winner comes into the event with 17-2 odds. He is followed by Viktor Hovland (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1). Suffering from an ongoing slump, it’ll be interesting to see how McIlroy fairs at the event.

Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Max Homa (16-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Justin Thomas (25-1) and Jordan Spieth (25-1) are other big names to watch this weekend. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith (25-1), Dustin Johnson (28-1), Bryson DeChambeau (40-1) and Phil Mickelson (150-1) are some prominent LIV golfers to keep an eye out for.

Here are the updated odds for the US Open 2023 (As per Caesars Sportsbook):

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

More details on the US Open 2023 will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Poll : 0 votes