US Open 2023 odds and updated bets explored explored

The US Open 2023 is set to tee off on June 15, Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club, North Course in Los Angeles. The third major championship of the season, the event is set to feature some of the biggest names in golf including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.
Despite the event featuring a massive field with both PGA Tour and LIV Golfers on it, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Jon Rahm remains favorite to win the title. According to the Caesars Sportsbook’s updated odds, Scheffler is in pole position to win the US Open 2023. The golfer comes into the event with 13-2 odds, making him a favorable betting option over the likes of Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy etc.
US Open 2023 odds explored
Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the US Open 2023. However, he is closely followed by Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, who won the 2023 Masters, comes into this weekend’s major with 8-1 odds. The OWGR top-2 ranked golfers are likely to fight it out for the top prize yet again.
LIV Golf star and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is the third safest bet on the US Open field. According to the Caesars Sportsbook’s odds list, the five-time major winner comes into the event with 17-2 odds. He is followed by Viktor Hovland (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1). Suffering from an ongoing slump, it’ll be interesting to see how McIlroy fairs at the event.
Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Max Homa (16-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Justin Thomas (25-1) and Jordan Spieth (25-1) are other big names to watch this weekend. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith (25-1), Dustin Johnson (28-1), Bryson DeChambeau (40-1) and Phil Mickelson (150-1) are some prominent LIV golfers to keep an eye out for.
Here are the updated odds for the US Open 2023 (As per Caesars Sportsbook):
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Jon Rahm +800
- Brooks Koepka +850
- Viktor Hovland +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Max Homa +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Jordan Spieth +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Tony Finau +2500
- Dustin Johnson +2800
- Cameron Young +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Bryson DeChambeau +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Joaquin Niemann +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Rickie Fowler +5000
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Justin Rose +5000
- Wyndham Clark +7000
- Corey Conners +7500
- Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
- Patrick Reed +8500
- Adam Scott +9000
- Talor Gooch +10000
- Denny McCarthy +10000
- Louis Oosthuizen +12500
- Keegan Bradley +12500
- Si-Woo Kim +12500
- Russell Henley +12500
- Gary Woodland +12500
- Mito Pereira +12500
- Kurt Kitayama +12500
- Keith Mitchell +15000
- Tom Hoge +15000
- Harris English +15000
- Carlos Ortiz +15000
- Justin Suh +15000
- Phil Mickelson +15000
- Abraham Ancer +15000
- Min Woo Lee +15000
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Victor Perez +17500
- Seamus Power +17500
- Adrian Meronk +17500
- Taylor Moore +17500
- Cam Davis +17500
- Thomas Pieters +20000
- Chris Kirk +20000
- Eddie Pepperell +20000
- Austin Eckroat +20000
- K.H. Lee +20000
- Taylor Montgomery +20000
- Harold Varner +20000
- Jason Kokrak +20000
