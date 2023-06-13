US Open 2023 round 1 tee times and groupings explored

The US Open 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 15, and conclude on June 18. The four-day event is held at the Los Angles Country Club, North Course in Los Angeles, California. The first and second-round tee times and groupings for the US Open are out now.

The third major of the year, the US Open will have some of the biggest names in the golf world teeing up at LACC. The first round of the tournament will tee off at 9:45 am. The grouping of Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys and Jacob Solomon will take the first tee. The groups of Ryan Gerard-Yuto Katsuragawa-Michael Brennan and Hayden Buckley-Adam Svensson-Pablo Larrazabal will follow suit.

US Open 2023 round 1 tee times and groupings

The US Open 2023 round 1 has some exciting groupings on paper. British Open champ Cameron Smith, US Amateur champ Sam Bennett and defending US Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick is one to watch out for. Meanwhile, LIV Golf star and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will be playing alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, while Phil Mickelson will tee off with Padraig Harrington and Keegan Bradley. It is pertinent to note that the pairings involving LIV players and PGA Tour stars will be more interesting to watch owing to the recent LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger news development.

Complete first-round tee times for the 123rd US Open (All times ET):

1st tee

9:45 am - Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

9:56 am - Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

10:07 am - Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:18 am - Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:29 am - Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 am - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:51 am - Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 am - Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:13 am - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 am - Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:35 am - Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:46 am - Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

11:57 am - Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

3:15 pm - Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

3:26 pm - Simon Forsstrom, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

3:37 pm - Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

3:48 pm - Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

3:59 pm - Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

4:10 pm - Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

4:21 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

4:32 pm - Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:43 pm - Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:54 pm - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

5:05 pm - Sebastian Munoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

5:16 pm - Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

5:27 pm - Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

10th tee

9:45 am - Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

9:56 am - Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

10:07 am - Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

10:18 am - Ryan Armour, Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers

10:29 am - Thomas Pieters, Gordon Sargent (a), Aaron Wise

10:40 am - Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari

10:51 am - Sergio Garcia, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

11:02 am - Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

11:13 am - Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed

11:24 am - Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

11:35 am - Stewart Cink, Martin Kaymer, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

11:46 am - Paul Barjon, David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a)

11:57 am - Bastien Amat (a), Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller

3:15 pm - Nico Echavarria, Ross Fisher, Paul Haley II

3:26 pm - Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

3:37 pm - Romain Langasque, Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

3:48 pm - Abraham Ancer, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam

3:59 pm - Keegan Bradley, Padraig Harrington, Phil Mickelson

4:10 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a), Mito Pereira

4:21 pm - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 pm - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth

4:54 pm - Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh, Davis Thompson

5:05 pm - Ben Carr (a), Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore

5:16 pm - Frankie Capan III, Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a)

5:27 pm - Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake, Austen Truslow

US Open Day 2 tee times will be updated after Thursday's play.

