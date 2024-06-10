US Open 2024 full field: List of all golfers participating in the event

The 2024 US Open is set to begin on Thursday, June 13 at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, N.C. The third Major championship of the event has its field almost set, days in advance.

The four-day event, run by the United States Golf Association (USGA), is being headlined by World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The US Open will feature a 156-player field.

It is pertinent to note that players earned their way into the US Open field through 23 exemption categories or competing in the final qualifying. Notably, the event will feature all of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Apart from Scheffler, the event will have the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, among others. Reigning champion Wyndham Clark will also return this weekend to defend his title.

Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Brian Harman, and Tommy Fleetwood, are some other big names who qualified via exemptions.

The US Open also have several names on the alternate list. The list, based on performances from the 13 final qualifying sites, previously had Adam Scott on it. However, the ace golfer has since made it to the field. Tiger Woods is also on the tournament’s stacked field.

Listed below is the complete field for the US Open 2024:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong-Hun An

Sam Bairstow

Parker Bell

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunnar Broin

Jackson Buchanan

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Eugenio Chacarra

John Chin

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De La Fuente

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamota

Martin Kaymer

Bryan Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Christo Lamprecht

Bernhard Langer

Min Woo Lee

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Mcclure Meissner

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren

Mathieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chris Petefish

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Colin Prater

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Charles Reiter

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jason Scrivener

Taisei Shimizu

Neal Shipley

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik Van Rooyen

Joey Vrzich

Tim Widing

Wells Williams

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Robert MacIntyre

Adam Scott

Sergio Garcia

Brendan Valdes

Otto Black

Maxwell Moldovan

LIV Golfers at the US Open 2024

Notably, several LIV Golf players competed in the qualifying event as well. A total of 12 LIV golfers will travel to Pinehurst to compete in the USGA’s flagship event.

While players like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, and Phil Mickelson qualified via exemptions based on past wins, players like Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, David Puig and Dean Burmester made it through qualifying.

Notably, a total of 16 LIV golfers failed to make it to the major’s field. Players like Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Graeme McDowell, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Uihlein, Branden Grace, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, and Sebastian Munoz populated the list.

The US Open is the 27th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. It will see golfers compete for the 18-inch-tall sterling silver trophy along with the $3,600,000 prize check from its $20,000,000 purse.