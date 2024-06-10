US Open 2024 full field: List of all golfers participating in the event

The 2024 US Open is set to begin on Thursday, June 13 at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, N.C. The third Major championship of the event has its field almost set, days in advance.
The four-day event, run by the United States Golf Association (USGA), is being headlined by World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The US Open will feature a 156-player field.
It is pertinent to note that players earned their way into the US Open field through 23 exemption categories or competing in the final qualifying. Notably, the event will feature all of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
Apart from Scheffler, the event will have the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, among others. Reigning champion Wyndham Clark will also return this weekend to defend his title.
Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Brian Harman, and Tommy Fleetwood, are some other big names who qualified via exemptions.
The US Open also have several names on the alternate list. The list, based on performances from the 13 final qualifying sites, previously had Adam Scott on it. However, the ace golfer has since made it to the field. Tiger Woods is also on the tournament’s stacked field.
Listed below is the complete field for the US Open 2024:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong-Hun An
- Sam Bairstow
- Parker Bell
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Gunnar Broin
- Jackson Buchanan
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan III
- Eugenio Chacarra
- John Chin
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago De La Fuente
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Stephan Jaeger
- Ben James
- Carter Jenkins
- Dustin Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Riki Kawamota
- Martin Kaymer
- Bryan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Christo Lamprecht
- Bernhard Langer
- Min Woo Lee
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Logan McAllister
- Denny McCarthy
- Ashton McCulloch
- Michael McGowan
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Mcclure Meissner
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Omar Morales
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Chris Naegel
- Alex Noren
- Mathieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chris Petefish
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Colin Prater
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Charles Reiter
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Carson Schaake
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jason Scrivener
- Taisei Shimizu
- Neal Shipley
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Hiroshi Tai
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Joey Vrzich
- Tim Widing
- Wells Williams
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
- Robert MacIntyre
- Adam Scott
- Sergio Garcia
- Brendan Valdes
- Otto Black
- Maxwell Moldovan
LIV Golfers at the US Open 2024
Notably, several LIV Golf players competed in the qualifying event as well. A total of 12 LIV golfers will travel to Pinehurst to compete in the USGA’s flagship event.
While players like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, and Phil Mickelson qualified via exemptions based on past wins, players like Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, David Puig and Dean Burmester made it through qualifying.
Notably, a total of 16 LIV golfers failed to make it to the major’s field. Players like Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Graeme McDowell, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Uihlein, Branden Grace, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, and Sebastian Munoz populated the list.
The US Open is the 27th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. It will see golfers compete for the 18-inch-tall sterling silver trophy along with the $3,600,000 prize check from its $20,000,000 purse.