US Open 2024 Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Day 3 of the US Open 2024 ended with Ludvig Aberg in the lead. The 24-year-old carded a 1-under 69 on Friday, June 14, to take a one-shot lead on his US Open debut. The Swedish golfer led the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and Thomas Detry.

Round 3 of the US Open will begin at 8:44 am ET on Saturday, June 15, with Ryan Fox and Sahith Theegala taking the first tee. The pairing of Francesco Molinari and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka will follow suit at 8:55 am, while Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Greyserman follow them at 9:06 am.

Notably, Aberg will enjoy the late tee-off on Saturday at 3:35 pm. DeChambeau will join him. The group will follow the pairing of Cantlay and Detry, teeing off at 3:24 pm.

T5 Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy will tee off together at 3:13 pm, while eighth place Hideki Matsuyama will join third T5 Matthieu Pavon at 3:02 pm.

It is pertinent to note that the US Open 2024 underwent the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. The event’s 156-player field was trimmed to top 57 and ties. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and Phil Mickelson were among the notable names who crashed out of the major championship.

The remaining golfers resume play on Saturday at the $21,500,000 million prize event.

US Open 2024 Round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the US Open at Pinehurst (All times ET):

1st tee

8:44 am - Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala

8:55 am - Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

9:06 am - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman

9:17 am - Justin Lower, Dean Burmester

9:28 am - Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu

9:39 am - Luke Clanton (a), Brendon Todd

9:50 am - Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry

10:01 am - Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

10:12 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg

10:23 am - Austin Eckroat, David Puig

10:39 am - Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

10:50 am - J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark

11:01 am - Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley (a)

11:12 am - Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger

11:23 am - Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

11:34 am - Gunnar Broin (a), Brian Campbell

11:45 am - Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

11:56 am - Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:07 pm - Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard

12:18 pm - Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson

12:29 pm - Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo

12:45 pm - Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott

12:56 pm - Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber

1:07 pm - Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

1:18 pm - Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett

1:29 pm - Nicolai Højgaard, Seonghyeon Kim

1:40 pm - Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith

1:51 pm - Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia

2:02 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns

2:13 pm - Billy Horschel, Zac Blair

2:24 pm - Corey Conners, Tim Widing

2:40 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

2:51 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim

3:02 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon

3:13 pm - Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy

3:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry

3:35 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg

Sunday’s (June 16) round 4 tee times for the US Open 2024 will be updated after round 3’s play.