US Open 2024 tickets: Prices, packages , and more

The US Open is one of the four major tournaments in golf. The event holds massive prestige and many legendary golfers have picked up the iconic trophy. The 2023 edition of the Open was won by Wyndham Clark, who won is first major championship.

With the conclusion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour, the preparations for the US Open have started and the venue has also been decided. The championship will be held at the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

The USGA federation recently announced the sale of tickets for the majors event and most of them were sold out immediately.

The ticket prices for the 2024 US Open vary greatly on the seating and the different packages that are going to be offered. Spectators will have many options to choose from and the tickets will start from $20 and can go upto $1,114. The cost depends greatly on the course size, players participating and the wait for the tournament.

Below, we have compiled a table for all the ticket prices for the US Open via ticketsmarter.com.

Date Grounds Gallery Trophy Club The Garden 10th June, Practice $47 $20 $98 $60 11th June, Practice $38 $31 $127 $89 12th June, Practice $57 $60 $163 $117 13th June, 1st round $219 $216 $397 $301 14th June, 2nd Round $291 $485 $383 15th June, 3rd Round $302 $644 $444 16th June, Final Round $324 $662 $464

US Open 2024 ticket packages

The sport of Golf consists of 4 Major Tournaments, including Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open, and the Open Championship. There are many avid golf followers who will make their way at Pinehurst Golf and Country Club to watch the ultimate event.

Interestingly, USGA has revealed several packages for spectators that offer various benefits at a reasonable price. There are six diverse packages posted on the website. The first one is the Trophy Club Weekly package that will consist of an access to a private climate-controlled space for the entirety of the event. The cost of the whole experience is estimated to be around $1550.

The second package is the Garden Weekly Ticket package consisting of a private space and restroom in a garden. It is a great place to gather with friends and enjoy the game. However, there is also a Gallery Weekly package which will include ground access for fans to see the entire action firsthand. They will also have the ability to walk the course. The price for the Garden Weekly package and Gallery Weekly package are $1150 and $900 respectively.

Aditionally, multiple premium packages are offered by the Open administration namely, the Victory Club, 1895 Club, and the Corporate Hospitality. These the packages are extremely diverse and viewers can learn more about them on the US Open website.