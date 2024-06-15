US Open 2024 weather update: Will extreme heat continue at Pinehurst?

The 2024 US Open is heading for its finale this weekend, and the scorching heat could be a threat for the golfers playing at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course. According to the weather report, the temperature over the weekend could exceed 70°F. There is no chance of rainfall, only clear skies.

The third round of the 2024 US Open is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 15. According to The Weather Network, the temperature at the venue will be around 90°F in the afternoon and around 84°F in the evening. Even the morning will be sunny, with the temperature around 77°F.

Moreover, Sunday will not be relieved from the heat, as the temperature is expected to be over 88°F. Extreme heat was also witnessed during the second round of the event on Friday. Due to the high temperatures, weather advisories suggested that everyone "take precautions and drink plenty of water" to avoid dehydration on the golf course. Similar conditions are expected over the weekend.

Trending

It is going to be a tough competition over the weekend, as players need to overcome the challenges of the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course while playing in extreme heat.

Following the second round, Ludvig Aberg took the lead and is in contention to win his maiden Major. He will enter the third round with a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and Thomas Detry.

US Open 2024 weather update

Here is the detailed weather report for the 2024 US Open:

Round 3: Saturday, June 15

Morning

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 77°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 9 mph N

Wind gust: 13 mph

Humidity: 63%

Afternoon

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 90°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 8 mph NE

Wind gust: 12 mph

Humidity: 44%

Evening

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 84°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph E

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 56%

Overnight

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 70°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph E

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 79%

Round 4: Sunday, June 16

Morning

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 73°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph E

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 67%

Afternoon

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 88°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph SE

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 39%

Evening

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 82°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph E

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 47%

Overnight

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 68°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph SE

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 72%

The 2024 US Open is one of the oldest golf tournaments in the history of the sport. It is the third Major of the year, featuring a stellar field of 156 players. However, following the second round, only the top 60 and their ties secured their spots for the third and fourth rounds. The Major will conclude on Sunday, June 16.