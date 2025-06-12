US Open 2025 winning scores: Last 15 years’ champions’ scores explored

The 2025 US Open is around the corner and will take place this week at the Oakmont Country Club from June 12 to 15. In this edition of the US Open, the course will feature 13 church pews, giving the 156 golfers in the field tough competition.

Ad

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament by defeating Rory McIlroy with a one-shot lead. In 2023 and 2022, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick won the tournament with 10-under and 6-under, respectively. Jon Rahm won the major in 2021, and DeChambeau again triumphed in 2020 with 6-under each.

Here's the entire list of the US Open winners for the last fifteen years:

2024: Bryson DeChambeau- 6-under

2023: Wyndham Clark- 10-under

2022: Matt Fitzpatrick- 6-under

2021: Jon Rahm- 6-under

2020: Bryson DeChambeau- 6-under

Ad

Trending

2019: Gary Woodland- 13-under

2018: Brooks Koepka- 1-over

2017: Brooks Koepka- 16-under

2016: Dustin Johnson- 4-under

2015: Jordan Spieth- 5-under

2014: Martin Kaymer- 9-under

2013: Justin Rose- 1-over

2012: Webb Simpson- 1-over

2011: Rory McIlroy- 16-under

2010: Graeme McDowell- even-par

Tee times and pairings for the first day of the US Open

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will play with Xander Schauffele and Jose Luis Ballester Barrio at 7:29 am on the first tee. After them, Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, and Gary Woodland will start at 7:40 am on the same tee. Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, and Brooks Koepka will tee off at 1:03 pm. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler will start at 1:25 pm.

Ad

Here's a list of tee times for the first round of the 2025 US Open (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

6:56 a.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

7:07 a.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

7:18 a.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

7:29 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau

7:40 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

Ad

7:51 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

8:02 a.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

8:13 a.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

8:24 a.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

8:35 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

8:46 a.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

8:57 a.m. – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

12:30 p.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

12:41 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

Ad

12:52 p.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

1:03 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

1:58 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

2:09 p.m. – Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

2:20 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

Ad

2:31 p.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz

2:42 p.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

6:56 a.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

7:07 a.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

7:18 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

7:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

7:51 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

Ad

8:02 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

8:13 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

8:24 a.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

8:46 a.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

8:57 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

12:30 p.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

12:41 p.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

12:52 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

Ad

1:03 p.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

1:36 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

1:47 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

1:58 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

2:09 p.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

2:20 p.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)

2:31 p.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

2:42 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More