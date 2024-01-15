US Open champion Wyndham Clark could potentially join Jon Rahm’s new LIV Golf team: Reports

Allow the Wyndham Clark to LIV Golf rumors to begin, as reports suggest that he could be on his way to the rebel tour after his breakthrough campaign in 2023. The Major winner is on the radar of Greg Norman's breakaway circuit, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.

LIV Golf Updates on X (formerly Twitter) reported the news:

"Jon Rahm's Legion XIII is finalizing their roster as the signing of one of the game's top amateur players, Caleb Suratt. Additionally, he will be adding a player from the promotions event. This leaves one spot, which will likely be filled by 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark."

They added that Clark and LIV are "very close" to getting a deal done for him to leave the PGA Tour. Clark hasn't signed yet, but it seems as if it's in the works and another big name could be defecting. They also mentioned that Suratt and Clark were both named by Rahm as his ideal teammates in his new squad at LIV.

How can Wyndham Clark join Jon Rahm's new LIV team?

Should Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, decide to leave for LIV Golf as is being reported now, he would have his choice of teams to join. There are roster numbers to meet, but each team has the chance to sign newcomers with their free agency mechanic.

Clark would become a free agent since he's an incoming player who didn't rank on the leaderboard last year. That means he could meet with any team, from Brooks Koepka's squad to Phil Mickelson's group, and sign with them.

With the formation of a new team helmed by another 2023 Major winner (Jon Rahm won The Masters), there are even easier spots to be had and it would be a smooth transition since the Legion XIII roster is incomplete.

Is Wyndham Clark going over to LIV Golf?

This is a developing story. If the rumors are strong enough, as they were with Rahm himself, then there's a good chance that Clark is indeed headed over, but that's not been confirmed.