US Open final round highlights: Wyndham Clark's win to Rickie Fowler's fall

The 123rd US Open championship concluded with Wyndham Clark lifting the trophy as he defeated Rory McIlroy by a one-stroke difference. Clark won a $3.6 million check and a prestigious Jack Nicklaus medal for his historic achievement.

The final round at the Los Angeles Golf Club witnessed Clark's perseverance to stay at the top, Rickie Fowler losing his lead and eventually slipping to the T-5, and McIlroy failing to register a birdie in the 17 holes.

Here's a look at the top highlights of the final round of the US Open.

Highlights of the US Open 2023, Day 4

1) Wyndham Clark: The Odds Defier

Wyndham Clark reacts after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

Prior to the US Open, if someone had predicted that Wyndham Clark would win the US Open, it would have been referred to as madness. Considering the tournament field featured red-hot Jon Rahm, PGA Championship 2023 winner and Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka, and super-consistent Scottie Scheffler, the odds of picking Clark as the winner were too low.

However, Clark defied all the odds to emerge the winner at Los Angeles Country Club. Despite the shared lead after three rounds, he was the oddsmakers' third favorite after Rory McIlroy and 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler.

Clark had a mixed final round with four birdies and four bogeys, but it was his patience that helped him sail through the tough Sunday. He was also helped by Fowler's poor slump and McIlroy's inability to make a few easier putts.

Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS First the twirl on Saturday, now this. Wyndham Clark clearly loves the moment. Shot of the event (maybe the season). First the twirl on Saturday, now this. Wyndham Clark clearly loves the moment. Shot of the event (maybe the season). https://t.co/Mmrnv6Gr02

However, it can't be denied that the 29-year-old golfer played some brilliant golf throughout the week and deserved his first major championship.

2) Fowler's Fall

Rickie Fowler failed to hold the lead on the final day of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

With a 54-hole lead ahead of the fourth round of the US Open, the stage was set for Rickie Fowler. However, what happened on Sunday was unexpected, given how Fowler had progressed over the week.

Fowler shot a record-breaking 62 on Thursday, followed by a 2-under 68 on Friday, and went on to maintain the lead at 10-under after the 54th hole. In the first 36 holes, he made a record 18 birdies. However, on Sunday, he went on to make a barrage of bogeys, only to slip four spots down in the leaderboard.

The 34-year-old golfer made seven bogeys in comparison to just two birdies in the fourth round.

"I just didn't have it today," he was quoted as saying via Golf Channel. "Iron play was very below average and didn't make anything. That's a big thing in majors, especially on a Sunday. Making putts and kind of keeping it fairly stress-free."

3) Rory McIlroy's major championship drought continues

Rory McIlroy reacts to his missed putt on the 18th hole of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round

Given Fowler's poor day and Clark's struggles on the final day of the US Open, it won't be wrong to say that this was Rory McIlroy's best chance of winning the major. However, he was yet again let down by his putting yet again,

McIlroy had a brief shared lead after he made a birdie on the first hole of Sunday, but after that, he just failed to make another birdie. It's not that he didn't have chances. He failed to make a putt on the par-4 6th hole and on the par-5 8th hole, where the ball was just four feet away from birdie.

McIlroy was placed 58th in strokes gained in putting on Sunday. The 35-year-old Northern Irishman has played 34 majors without a win since his 2014 PGA Championship victory. He has had 19 top-10 finishes since then, including three runner-up finishes in the last seven majors, but the wait for the fifth major win continues.

"When I do finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet," said McIlroy was quoted as per CBS. "I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship."

Fans will be hoping that the wait for the fifth major ends soon for their favorite star.

