US Open past results: Who has the most wins in the major’s history?

The US Open 2023 is about to begin on Thursday, June 15, at the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club, California. The first edition was played in 1895 on a nine-hole course. With time, rules and formats changed, the winning sum increased, and the tournament witnessed several players reach greatness.
In the 122 editions of the US Open played so far, no golfer has won more than four times, unlike the other three majors, where at least one player has won five or more than five times.
Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus hold the record for most US Open wins. Hale Irwin and Tiger Woods are tied for second with three titles each. 16 golfers have won the event twice. Brooks Koepka, who won the US Open in 2017 and 2018, has a chance to claim the title for the third time as he enters the LACC as the favorite.
Most US Open Championship wins in history
Here's the list of the players who have won the US Open the most number of times:
4
- Willie Anderson: 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905
- Bobby Jones: 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930
- Ben Hogan: 1948, 1950, 1951, 1953
- Jack Nicklaus: 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980
3
- Hale Irwin: 1974, 1979, 1990
- Tiger Woods: 2000, 2002, 2008
2
- Alex Smith: 1906, 1910
- John McDermott: 1911, 1912
- Walter Hagen: 1914, 1919
- Gene Sarazen: 1922, 1932
- Ralph Guldahl: 1937, 1938
- Cary Middlecoff: 1949, 1956
- Julius Boros: 1952, 1963
- Billy Casper: 1959, 1966
- Lee Trevino: 1968, 1971
- Andy North: 1978, 1985
- Curtis Strange: 1988, 1989
- Ernie Els: 1994, 1997
- Lee Janzen: 1993, 1998
- Payne Stewart: 1991, 1999
- Retief Goosen: 2001, 2004
- Brooks Koepka: 2017, 2018
Who can win the US Open this year? Odds explored
Here are the odds for the US Open 2023, as per bet365.com:
- Scottie Scheffler: +600
- Jon Rahm: +1000
- Brooks Koepka: +1100
- Rory McIlroy: +1200
- Patrick Cantlay: +1600
- Viktor Hovland: +1600
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Jordan Spieth: +2000
- Cameron Smith: +2800
- Max Homa: +2800
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3000
- Tony Finau: +3300
- Collin Morikawa: +3500
- Dustin Johnson: +3500
- Justin Rose: +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Bryson DeChambeau: +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
- Justin Thomas: +4500
- Jason Day: +4500
- Cameron Young: +4500
- Rickie Fowler: +4500
- Shane Lowry: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5500
- Sam Burns: +6000
- Wyndham Clark: +6000
- Corey Conners: +6600
- Si Woo Kim: +6600
- Patrick Reed: +7000
- Adam Scott: +7000
- Sahith Theegala: +7500
- Mito Pereira: +8000
- Joaquin Niemann: +8000
- Min Woo Lee: +8000
- Keegan Bradley: +10000
- Russell Henley: +11000
- Denny McCarthy: +11000
- Tom Kim: +12500
- Cameron Davis: +12500
- Keith Mitchell: +12500
- Gary Woodland: +12500
- Harris English: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +15000
- Chris Kirk: +15000
- Ryan Fox: +15000
- Phil Mickelson: +15000
- Kurt Kitayama: +17500
- Sergio Garcia: +17500
- Nick Taylor: +17500
- Adrian Meronk: +20000
- Taylor Montgomery: +20000
- Seamus Power: +20000
- Patrick Rodgers: +20000
- Victor Perez: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Eric Cole: +20000
- Emiliano Grillo: +20000
- Taylor Moore: +22500
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +22500
- Jordan Smith: +22500
- Sebastian Munoz: +25000
- Lucas Herbert: +25000
- Adam Hadwin: +25000
- Thomas Pieters: +25000
- Brian Harman: +25000
- Sepp Straka: +25000
- Justin Suh: +25000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +25000
- Adam Schenk: +25000
- Adam Svensson: +27500
- J.T. Poston: +30000
- Abraham Ancer: +30000
- Sam Stevens: +30000
- Alex Noren: +30000
- Billy Horschel: +35000
- Aaron Wise: +35000