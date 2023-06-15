US Open past results: Who has the most wins in the major’s history?

The US Open 2023 is about to begin on Thursday, June 15, at the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club, California. The first edition was played in 1895 on a nine-hole course. With time, rules and formats changed, the winning sum increased, and the tournament witnessed several players reach greatness.

In the 122 editions of the US Open played so far, no golfer has won more than four times, unlike the other three majors, where at least one player has won five or more than five times.

Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus hold the record for most US Open wins. Hale Irwin and Tiger Woods are tied for second with three titles each. 16 golfers have won the event twice. Brooks Koepka, who won the US Open in 2017 and 2018, has a chance to claim the title for the third time as he enters the LACC as the favorite.

Most US Open Championship wins in history

Here's the list of the players who have won the US Open the most number of times:

4

Willie Anderson: 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905

Bobby Jones: 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930

Ben Hogan: 1948, 1950, 1951, 1953

Jack Nicklaus: 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980

3

Hale Irwin: 1974, 1979, 1990

Tiger Woods: 2000, 2002, 2008

2

Alex Smith: 1906, 1910

John McDermott: 1911, 1912

Walter Hagen: 1914, 1919

Gene Sarazen: 1922, 1932

Ralph Guldahl: 1937, 1938

Cary Middlecoff: 1949, 1956

Julius Boros: 1952, 1963

Billy Casper: 1959, 1966

Lee Trevino: 1968, 1971

Andy North: 1978, 1985

Curtis Strange: 1988, 1989

Ernie Els: 1994, 1997

Lee Janzen: 1993, 1998

Payne Stewart: 1991, 1999

Retief Goosen: 2001, 2004

Brooks Koepka: 2017, 2018

Who can win the US Open this year? Odds explored

Here are the odds for the US Open 2023, as per bet365.com:

Scottie Scheffler: +600

Jon Rahm: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1100

Rory McIlroy: +1200

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Viktor Hovland: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Jordan Spieth: +2000

Cameron Smith: +2800

Max Homa: +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2800

Tyrrell Hatton: +3000

Tony Finau: +3300

Collin Morikawa: +3500

Dustin Johnson: +3500

Justin Rose: +3500

Hideki Matsuyama: +4000

Bryson DeChambeau: +4000

Tommy Fleetwood: +4000

Justin Thomas: +4500

Jason Day: +4500

Cameron Young: +4500

Rickie Fowler: +4500

Shane Lowry: +5000

Sungjae Im: +5500

Sam Burns: +6000

Wyndham Clark: +6000

Corey Conners: +6600

Si Woo Kim: +6600

Patrick Reed: +7000

Adam Scott: +7000

Sahith Theegala: +7500

Mito Pereira: +8000

Joaquin Niemann: +8000

Min Woo Lee: +8000

Keegan Bradley: +10000

Russell Henley: +11000

Denny McCarthy: +11000

Tom Kim: +12500

Cameron Davis: +12500

Keith Mitchell: +12500

Gary Woodland: +12500

Harris English: +15000

Matt Kuchar: +15000

Chris Kirk: +15000

Ryan Fox: +15000

Phil Mickelson: +15000

Kurt Kitayama: +17500

Sergio Garcia: +17500

Nick Taylor: +17500

Adrian Meronk: +20000

Taylor Montgomery: +20000

Seamus Power: +20000

Patrick Rodgers: +20000

Victor Perez: +20000

Andrew Putnam: +20000

Tom Hoge: +20000

Eric Cole: +20000

Emiliano Grillo: +20000

Taylor Moore: +22500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +22500

Jordan Smith: +22500

Sebastian Munoz: +25000

Lucas Herbert: +25000

Adam Hadwin: +25000

Thomas Pieters: +25000

Brian Harman: +25000

Sepp Straka: +25000

Justin Suh: +25000

Pablo Larrazabal: +25000

Adam Schenk: +25000

Adam Svensson: +27500

J.T. Poston: +30000

Abraham Ancer: +30000

Sam Stevens: +30000

Alex Noren: +30000

Billy Horschel: +35000

Aaron Wise: +35000

