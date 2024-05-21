US Open Qualifying 2024 final results: Who qualified and who missed out?

After a successful PGA Championship outing, golfers are already working towards the third Major of the year. The first stage of the US Open Qualifying 2024 took place on Monday, May 20, at three of the 13 sites worldwide.

US Open Final Qualifying events were held at locations in Japan, England and Dallas, Texas, on Monday. The events saw golfers compete across 36 holes in one day, stroke-play. The event played at the Dallas Athletic Club's Gold & Blue Courses in Texas had 130 players compete for 11 spots.

Players like Nico Echavarria, Mac Meissner, Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, and Francesco Molinari made it through the event. University of Florida sophomore Parker Bell also qualified for the Major, while veteran Ryder Cup star Sergio Garcia crashed out of qualifying by losing a 7-for-6 playoff at T6.

Meanwhile, in England, players like Grant Forrest, Richard Mansell, Sam Bairstow, and Edoardo Molinari made it through. The event held at the Walton Heath Golf Club's Old & New Courses in Surrey had 92 players contesting for nine spots. Italy's Matteo Manassero also sneaked in through on Monday.

The Japan edition of the qualifying had 34 players competing at the Hino Golf Club's King Course in Shiga Prefecture for three spots on the US Open field. Ryo Ishikawa, Riki Kawamoto and Taisei Shimizu made the cut, while Ryosuke Kinoshita ended up on the alternate list.

Full results from the US Open Final Qualifying held on Monday, May 20

Dallas, Texas (Dallas Athletic Club's Gold & Blue Courses) qualifiers

1. Nico Echavarria, 67-68

T2. Mac Meissner, 69-67

T2. Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, 66-70

T4. Takumi Kanaya, 67-71

T4. Francesco Molinari, 68-70

T6. Brandon Wu, 69-70

T6. Michael McGowan, 68-71

T6. Parker Bell (a), 70-69

T6. S.H. Kim, 70-69

T6. Sung Kang, 69-70

T6. Logan McAllister, 68-71

1st alt. Sergio Garcia, 66-73 (lost in 7-for-6 playoff at T6)

2nd alt. Josh Radcliff, 70-70

Surrey, England (Walton Heath Golf Club's Old & New Courses) qualifiers:

T1, Grant Forrest, 66-68

T1, Richard Mansell, 65-69

T1, Brandon Robinson Thompson, 68-66

T4, Sam Bairstow, 68-67

T4, Robert Rock, 69-66

T6, Tom McKibbin, 69-67

T6, Edoardo Molinari, 67-69

T6, Jason Scrivener, 68-68

T6, Matteo Manassero, 71-65

Shiga Prefecture, Japan (Hino Golf Club's King Course) qualifiers:

T1, Ryo Ishikawa, 66-65

T1, Riki Kawamoto, 68-63

3, Taisei Shimizu, 67-65

1st alt. Ryosuke Kinoshita, 65-67 (lost in playoff)

2nd alt. Naoyuki Kataoka, 63-69 (lost in playoff)

When is the next US Open Final Qualifying?

The 2024 US Open is set to tee off at Pinehurst No. 2 from June 13-16.

The 124th edition of the Major will see 156 players compete for the top prize and the prestigious trophy. For the unversed, more than half of the spots have already been claimed as 83 golfers are fully exempt from the field.

The remaining spots on the Major championship field will be claimed by Final Qualifier winners. The next stage of the qualifying will be held on “Golf’s Longest Day” on Monday, June 3. Nine qualifying sites will be in the US and one in Canada.

Qualifying sites to be played on Monday, June 3

• Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada (Cherry Hill Club)

• Daly City, California (Lake Merced Golf Club)

• Jupiter, Florida (The Bear’s Club)

• Alpharetta, Georgia (The Golf Club of Georgia)

• Rockville, Maryland (Woodmont Country Club’s North Course)

• Summit, New Jersey (Canoe Brook Country Club’s North & South Courses)

• Durham, North Carolina (Duke University Golf Club)

• Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University Golf Club / Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club)

• Springfield, Ohio (Springfield Country Club)

• Bend, Oregon (Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course)

The final field for the 2024 US Open will be announced after the Final Qualifying rounds on June 3.

