US Open Qualifying 2025 final results: Who qualified on golf’s longest day?

The US Open 2025 final qualifying took place on Monday, June 19, where many notable names competed across 10 venues in the United States and Canada for a berth in the third major of the season. Players competed over 36 holes for one last chance to qualify for Oakmont.

Ad

US Open Final Qualifying events were held in Ontario (Canada), Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, California, and Washington. The likes of Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and other regular Tour names participated in the one-day, 36-hole stroke play event, hoping to secure a spot at Pinehurst.

Let's take a look at the players who qualified for the US Open 2025 through the Final Qualifying.

Who qualified for the US Open 2025 via Final Qualifying?

Rickie Fowler misses the cut at the US Open Final Qualifying (Image Source: Imagn)

Ad

Trending

Canada

(Lambton Golf & Country Club, York, Ontario): 7 spots

Kevin Velo: 65-67

Niklas Norgaard: 64-69

Matt Wallace: 67-66

Thorbjorn Olesen: 67-67

Mark Hubbard: 64-70

Victor Perez: 67-67

Emiliano Grillo: 69-65

Takumi Kanaya: 69-66 (Alt.)

Max McGreevy: 66-69 (Alt.)

United States

Emerald Dunes Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (4 spots)

Suspended by weather until Tuesday, June 3

Justin Hicks: –10 (thru 6)

Frankie Harris (a): –9 (thru 5)

Blades Brown: –7 (thru 9*)

Luke Poulter (a): –7 (thru 3)

Austen Truslow: –6 (thru 9*)

Philip Barbaree Jr: –6 (thru 7*)

Brendan Valdes: –6 (thru 5)

Nicolai Hojgaard: –6 (thru 3)

Ad

Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, GA (5 spots)

Mason Howell (a): 63-63

Jackson Buchanan: 63-63

Tyler Weaver (a): 67-66

Jackson Vouvun (a): 69-64

Will Chandler: 70-63

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md. (4 spots)

Ryan McCormick: 66-66

Trevor Cone: 69-68

Bryan Lee: 70-69

Marc Leishman: 70-69

Sebastian Munoz: 71-68 (Alt.)

Peter Uihlein: 73-67 (Alt.)

Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J. (4 spots)

James Nicholas: 67-68

Chris Gotterup: 71-65

Roberto Diaz: 65-71

Ben James (a): 67-70

Max Theodorakis: 71-67 (Alt.)

Garrett Engle (a): 69-69 (Alt.)

Ad

Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C. (7 spots)

Zach Bachou: 71-64

Alistair Docherty: 72-64

Alvaro Ortiz: 73-63

Emilio Gonzalez: 69-67

Trent Phillips: 70-67

George Kneiser: 69-68

Chandler Blachet: 68-69

Miles Russell (a): 68-70 (Alt.)

Webb Simpson: 72-66 (Alt.)

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio (6 spots)

Erik Van Rooyen: 64-67

Bud Cauley: 69-68

Lanto Griffin: 69-68

Justin Lower: 68-69

Harrison Ott: 67-71

Cameron Young: 71-68

Chase Johnson: 68-71 (Alt.)

Eric Cole: 70-69 (Alt.)

Ad

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club (4 spots)

Grant Haefner: 68-65

George Duangmanee: 68-67

Maxwell Moldovan: 69-66

Zac Blair: 68-68

John Peterson (a): 69-67 (Alt.)

Valencia (Calif.) Country Club (4 spots)

Preston Summerhays (a): 69-63

Riley Lewis: 71-64

Zachery Pollo (a): 65-71

Lucas Carper: 70-68

Joey Herrera: 70-68

Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash. (2 spots)

Matt Vogt (a): 68-68

Brady Calkins: 68-69

Spencer Tibbits: 69-69 (Alt.)

Clark Sonnenberg (a): 70-68 (Alt.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More