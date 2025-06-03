US Open Qualifying 2025 final results: Who qualified on golf’s longest day?

The US Open 2025 final qualifying took place on Monday, June 19, where many notable names competed across 10 venues in the United States and Canada for a berth in the third major of the season. Players competed over 36 holes for one last chance to qualify for Oakmont.
US Open Final Qualifying events were held in Ontario (Canada), Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, California, and Washington. The likes of Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and other regular Tour names participated in the one-day, 36-hole stroke play event, hoping to secure a spot at Pinehurst.
Let's take a look at the players who qualified for the US Open 2025 through the Final Qualifying.
Who qualified for the US Open 2025 via Final Qualifying?
Canada
(Lambton Golf & Country Club, York, Ontario): 7 spots
- Kevin Velo: 65-67
- Niklas Norgaard: 64-69
- Matt Wallace: 67-66
- Thorbjorn Olesen: 67-67
- Mark Hubbard: 64-70
- Victor Perez: 67-67
- Emiliano Grillo: 69-65
- Takumi Kanaya: 69-66 (Alt.)
- Max McGreevy: 66-69 (Alt.)
United States
Emerald Dunes Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (4 spots)
Suspended by weather until Tuesday, June 3
- Justin Hicks: –10 (thru 6)
- Frankie Harris (a): –9 (thru 5)
- Blades Brown: –7 (thru 9*)
- Luke Poulter (a): –7 (thru 3)
- Austen Truslow: –6 (thru 9*)
- Philip Barbaree Jr: –6 (thru 7*)
- Brendan Valdes: –6 (thru 5)
- Nicolai Hojgaard: –6 (thru 3)
Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, GA (5 spots)
- Mason Howell (a): 63-63
- Jackson Buchanan: 63-63
- Tyler Weaver (a): 67-66
- Jackson Vouvun (a): 69-64
- Will Chandler: 70-63
Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md. (4 spots)
- Ryan McCormick: 66-66
- Trevor Cone: 69-68
- Bryan Lee: 70-69
- Marc Leishman: 70-69
- Sebastian Munoz: 71-68 (Alt.)
- Peter Uihlein: 73-67 (Alt.)
Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J. (4 spots)
- James Nicholas: 67-68
- Chris Gotterup: 71-65
- Roberto Diaz: 65-71
- Ben James (a): 67-70
- Max Theodorakis: 71-67 (Alt.)
- Garrett Engle (a): 69-69 (Alt.)
Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C. (7 spots)
- Zach Bachou: 71-64
- Alistair Docherty: 72-64
- Alvaro Ortiz: 73-63
- Emilio Gonzalez: 69-67
- Trent Phillips: 70-67
- George Kneiser: 69-68
- Chandler Blachet: 68-69
- Miles Russell (a): 68-70 (Alt.)
- Webb Simpson: 72-66 (Alt.)
Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio (6 spots)
- Erik Van Rooyen: 64-67
- Bud Cauley: 69-68
- Lanto Griffin: 69-68
- Justin Lower: 68-69
- Harrison Ott: 67-71
- Cameron Young: 71-68
- Chase Johnson: 68-71 (Alt.)
- Eric Cole: 70-69 (Alt.)
Springfield (Ohio) Country Club (4 spots)
- Grant Haefner: 68-65
- George Duangmanee: 68-67
- Maxwell Moldovan: 69-66
- Zac Blair: 68-68
- John Peterson (a): 69-67 (Alt.)
Valencia (Calif.) Country Club (4 spots)
- Preston Summerhays (a): 69-63
- Riley Lewis: 71-64
- Zachery Pollo (a): 65-71
- Lucas Carper: 70-68
- Joey Herrera: 70-68
Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash. (2 spots)
- Matt Vogt (a): 68-68
- Brady Calkins: 68-69
- Spencer Tibbits: 69-69 (Alt.)
- Clark Sonnenberg (a): 70-68 (Alt.)