US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson reveals the 12 man squad will travel to Rome early for preparations

The 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club situated just outside Rome, Italy, from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.

England's Luke Donal will captain Team Europe this year, while Team USA will be headed by Zach Johnson. Johnson has 12 titles on the PGA tour, including two Major wins at the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship.

Johnson recently said that the entire U.S. team will be heading to Rome two and a half weeks before the actual competition to begin preparations.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF CUP: U.S Captain Zach Johnson says the entire 12 man squad will head to Rome 2 and a half weeks before the actual competition begins to begin preparation. (Via #RYDER CUP: U.S Captain Zach Johnson says the entire 12 man squad will head to Rome 2 and a half weeks before the actual competition begins to begin preparation. (Via @RyanLavnerGC 🚨#RYDER CUP: U.S Captain Zach Johnson says the entire 12 man squad will head to Rome 2 and a half weeks before the actual competition begins to begin preparation. (Via @RyanLavnerGC)

Team USA are the defending champions of the Ryder Cup, having won the 2021 edition.

Zach Johnson names Fred Couples as vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club- Venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

Zach Johnson recently named Fred Couples as one of his vice-captains for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup.

"I know Freddie will do everything in his power to help our US team be successful in Italy," Johnson said while making the announcement.

Fred Couples is ready to take on the challenge. He said (via the Ryder Cup website):

"Competing as a player in the Ryder Cup and serving as a vice captain for the US team top the list of the most fulfilling weeks of my career. Zach is an incredible leader and I look forward to helping him over the next five months and in Italy to bring home a victory."

Davis Love III, Steve Stricker, and Jim Furyk were previously named as vice-captains by Johnson. One more vice-captain is still to be named and the announcement will be made at a later date.

Speaking about his experience at the Ryder Cup, Love said in January:

"The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a vice captain in Italy in 2023. Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named captain, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire US Team to win in September."

Team Europe was introduced to the Ryder Cup in 1979 and have since won 11 editions of the tournament, compared to the USA's nine. This year, the American team will be looking for their first win on European soil since 1993.

Poll : 0 votes