US Ryder Cup star Max Homa joins field for 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Max Homa had a phenomenal outing at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He played exceptionally well at the biennial tournament and added three and a half points to his team's overall score.

The American golfer will bring his exceptionally amazing game to the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Homa qualified for Africa's major event, which is scheduled to take place from November 9-12.

He impressed the golf world with his performance at the Ryder Cup debut last week, where he was the top scorer for his team.

The momentum will carry over to the event the following month. At the Nedbank Golf Challenge competition, Homa will be joined by fellow Ryder Cup player Justin Thomas as well as European Ryder Cup competitors Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge has taken place at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City for the last four decades. Its first edition was held in 1981 when Johnny Miller clinched the trophy after defeating Seve Ballesteros in a playoff.

Tommy Fleetwood has won the last two editions of the tournament and would be looking forward to making a hat-trick next month.

"It was wild"- Max Homa talks about his winning putt in Sunday singles at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Max Homa had a great Ryder Cup performance in 2023. On Sunday, he pulled off a thrilling victory to help his team be in the game.

In the Sunday singles match, the American golfer won against Matt Fitzpatrick after sinking a clutch putt to win by 1-up.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open champion spoke candidly about his performance in the No Laying Up podcast. Homa said the following on his game:

"I have never dreamt of making a putt to not lose the Ryder Cup," said Homa. "That was a very different feeling. I had such a good week personally on the golf course that I knew I would be labeled a choker and it just didn't feel like a fair thing. I remember I really turned my brain on, 'You want this, this is a very cool opportunity.'"

"I lost full control of my body, I can't believe watching it that you can't see my legs shaking. I couldn't feel anything, like my legs were full blown vibrating like I had 50 phones tied to my leg and everyone was calling me. It was wild. I watched it, like I said last night, I just don't know how I made it, and that motherf****r was right in the g*d d**n middle!" he added.

Expand Tweet

Max Homa immediately rebounded in a four-ball match, finishing in a tie, after losing the Friday foursome match of the 2023 Ryder Cup by 4&3 to 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland and rookie Ludvig Aberg.

He then defeated Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka in the Saturday foursome match and Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard in the Saturday four-ball before winning Sunday single against Fitzpatrick.