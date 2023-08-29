US Ryder Cup team 2023: List of all 12 players for the event in Rome

The 2023 US Ryder Cup team cup team has been announced by captain Zach Johnson in a press conference at the PGA of America Headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The choices for the captain's pick were tough, with a plethora of talent to choose from.

Ultimately, Johnson announced the following players to be a part of the Ryder Cup team as the captain's picks:

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Needless to say, Zach Johnson had a tough choice in front of him, and he put a lot of thought into team dynamics.

"Lot of time, lot of energy has gone into this process, that is probably no secret. I am very confident in these six, and my confidence comes from the mere fact that I am surrounded by some great people, specifically my vice-captains who have been absolutely amazing."

Full twelve member 2023 US Ryder Cup team

The six automatic spots for the US team were finalised after the end of the 2023 Tour Championship. Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark were the first two golfers to secure their automatic qualification spots.

Soon after, Brian Harman (US Open winner), Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele were also confirmed for the US Ryder Cup team. Adding to them, the new players now form the complete team that will represent the United States at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome next month.

The US team works well together and work especially well under pressure. Following is the full US Ryder Cup team:

Scottie Scheffler (Automatic Qualification)

Brian Harman (Automatic Qualification)

Wyndham Clark (Automatic Qualification)

Patrick Cantlay (Automatic Qualification)

Max Homa (Automatic Qualification)

Xander Schauffele (Automatic Qualification)

Sam Burns (Captain's Pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's Pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's Pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's Pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's Pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain's Pick)

The competition will be tough, as the US Ryder Cup team will attempt to defend their title against an equally strong and talented European team, whose captain's picks are yet to be announced. The Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 30 and October 1 in Rome.