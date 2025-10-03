US Ryder Cup vice captain's used cart put up for auction at $10,000

The 2025 US Ryder Cup vice captains' used cart is now available for auction. Golf analyst Josh Carpenter had provided an update on it by sharing a post on his X account.The US team's vice captains used a red golf cart that had the team name printed on the sides. The current bid for it is $10,500, and sharing the post, Carpenter wrote:&quot;Why spend $10,000 on a daily ticket to the Ryder Cup when you can bid that much for a used vice captains cart from Bethpage Black?&quot;In 2025, Keegan Bradley served as the captain of the Ryder Cup, and his vice captains were Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Gary Woodland.In this year's edition, Scottie Scheffler played in the team alongside Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, and JJ Spaun. However, the team had a tough time and they lost by two points on their home soil. They struggled in the first two days' matches but then found some relief on Sunday, September 28. However, they narrowly missed the title.US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley opens up about his team’s final day performanceOn the opening day, on Friday, September 26, the US team lost three foursomes and two fourball games. They trailed by three points and struggled again the next day. However, in Sunday singles, the team won six matches.In the post-round press conference, held on September 28, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley candidly reflected on his team's performance. He said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;The boys really fought today. That was incredible. I didn't expect anything different. These guys are really an incredible group. And you know, they played the last two days when we were way down. You wouldn't have known we were way down. They looked like they were battling. Their body language was good. They were pumping up the crowd.&quot;They were fighting the whole way, even when things were not looking good, and I didn't expect anything different today than these guys who are determined, proud, and playing for each other, playing for their team, playing for their country, and they showed the world today that, really, anything is possible. That was a coin flip there for a second. Never more proud of anything in my life,&quot; he added.The US team last won the Ryder Cup in 2021 at Whistling Straits. In the last edition, they struggled against Europe in Italy. In the last seven editions, the European team has won five times.