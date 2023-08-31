US Team reveals what the ‘W’ on their Walker Cup caps stands for

The Walker Cup brings opportunity for many amateur golfers to showcase their skills for the country. The tournament is played every alternate year and usually consist of a star-studded lineup. This year, team USA is in a different league altogether. 8 of the 10 players on the team are sitting in the top 10 Amateur golfers in the world list.

Apart from assembling a talented squad, the players on team USA are also known for wearing a cap that has the letter 'W' on it. Many have tried to decipher the meaning of the letter and what it stands for. Interestingly, USA captain Mike McCoy shared the meaning of the 'W' in a recent press conference.

“The Walker Cup," he said bluntly.

McCoy elaborated, stating the W's connection to a former United States president.

“I think they came about as a tribute to President [George W] Bush, as well as the Walker Cup, as he attends the matches over in the US, ” he said.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods had always stated that the 'W' on the cap to stand for 'Win'. There is no evidence for either explanation.

Great Britain and Ireland captain Stuart Wilson gives a stern remark during the Walker Cup press conference

Following the first practice round of the Walker Cup, captains and players were asked a few questions during a press conference. British golfer and GB&I captain Stuart Wilson gave his thoughts on the team's preparation and readiness for the tournament.

“We've done our preparation and we've done what we think is right in trying to get the guys into the right position come Saturday morning," he said.

Wilson also commented on the 'W' displayed on Team USA players' caps.

"I'm sure Mike and his team have done the same. If they feel that's appropriate for them, that's absolutely fine," he said.

Team USA are strong favourites going into the Cup and have probably assembled their greatest amateur golf team of all time. It features many talented players like Gordon Sargent, David Ford, and Dylan Menante.

On the other hand, team GB&I have a considerably weaker squad and will have to play catch-up throughout the entire tournament. Still, the dedication to perform for their countries can lead the team to provide a massive upset to the much stronger Team USA.