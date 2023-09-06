“USA by 5 pts” “Eu it’s not close” – Fans divided as PGA Tour makes them predict the Ryder Cup champions

With the announcement of Europe's Ryder Cup captain picks on Monday, September 4th, both teams are now finalized for the upcoming biennial event. There are less than four weeks remaining until the 44th Ryder Cup, and fans have begun making predictions and selecting their favorites.

Both the US and European squads feature some of the best golfers who are prepared to compete as a team after playing individually throughout the year.

On Tuesday, September 4, the PGA Tour asked fans on Twitter to make their predictions for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

The responses were mixed, with fans from both sides confident in their respective teams. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"USA by 5 pts."

"Eu it’s not close"

"Bradley v Meronk""

"Europe. They have the edge in strokes gained total, strokes gained driving and strokes gained putting. They have in form players. US has vanity picks in JT and Burns that will cost them the Cup. Aberg, Hoigard, Lowry and Hovland will light them on fire. GO EUROS!"

"Zach Johnson probably had the worst capatain picks of all time and I still don’t see Europe getting close"

"It’s going to be a good match. I want US to win but either team can win. If Scottie can putt he would be unbeaten."

"Lets do a post-event TV match betw those who were not picked for the US Ryder cup vs. 4 of those who were picked. How fun would it be to see those guys face off. Selected: Jordan S, JT, Sam Burns, Collin M vs. (not selected) Bryson D, Dustin J, Patrick Reed and Keegan Bradley."

"I've got one team up by 1/2 point, their anchor hitting his approach on the last hole of the tournament to 20'. Player on the other team chips in for a birdie. Everyone has played their best in every match, an impossible chip for birdie on 18 and a 20 footer left for the win or ?"

"Europe. The US thinks everyone deserves a trophy"

"I don’t recognize 1/3 of Europe’s team so naturally we goin with ‘Merica brother!"

"Sheffler will struggle with putting, Koepka, Shoeffle and Harman will be hard to beat. Rahm Hovland and Rose will get the most points for Europe. Who wins? Don't care. Great golf is all one could ask for."

"Dead even. Europe players in better form as a whole lately."

"believe the EU team has the advantage and should be a heavy favorite."

"The team that didn't go back on their word when BOTH SIDES originally said they wouldn't have any LIV players on their teams..."

Who is playing at the 2023 Ryder Cup?

Here are the team details for the 2023 Ryder Cup::

Team Europe:

Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy Matt Fitzpatrick Viktor Hovland Tyrrell Hatton Robert McIntyre Ludvig Aberg Sepp Straka Tommy Fleetwood Nicolai Hojgaard Shane Lowry Justin Rose

Team USA:

Scottie Scheffler Max Homa Wyndham Clark Brian Harman Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay Brooks Koepka Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas Sam Burns Collin Morikawa Rickie Fowler.