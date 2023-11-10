USA man makes 401.2 ft putt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest golf putt 

Jay Stocki set a Guinness World record for making the longest golf putt in history in a non-tournament. He took a shot from a distance of 401.2 yards to break the world record.

Stocki made the record on his trip to Kohler, Wisconsin where he played in a friendly match at The Baths of Blackwolf Run with friends. After missing around 237 times, he finally hit the perfect shot, making history.

The American was on golf cloud nine after the achievement and recalled his match. He said, as quoted by Guinness World Records:

“We were all just so happy that one of us made it. It truly was a fairytale ending. We were so excited that evening that I ended up losing my voice for a few days!"

Stocki added:

"It's not easy to convince seven knucklehead friends to give up a few days of their lives to help chase a dream. Fortunately, I have good friends in Jeff Bell, Mike Born, Chris Carriveau, Bill Grant, Michael Guerrieri, Tim Radigan, and Dan Roberts, who joined me in making history.”

According to Guinness World Records, the previous non-tournament longest putt belonged to Dude Perfect’s Garrett Hilbert with a distance of 396.3 ft.

"The fitting process at Bettinardi was truly game-changing" - Jay Stocki opens up about his golf gear

According to The Golf Wire, the Bettinardi Golf putter was used by Jay Stocki to set the Guinness World Record. The World’s Longest Golf Putt competition tournament was held from September 25-26 at The Baths of Blackwolf Run in Kohler and Mike Born won the tournament after hitting the final putt of 400 yards.

Jay Stocki and his friends stayed aftet the tournament to try and break the record and surprisingly succeeded after hitting a putt of 401.26 yards. He established a new world record (non-tournament).

Jay revealed that he used his custom-fit Bettinardi Queen B 11. Speaking about his golf gear, Stocki said, as quoted by The Golf Wite:

"The fitting process at Bettinardi was truly game-changing. My new Bettinardi putter immediately shaved strokes off my game and gave me newfound confidence on the greens. The Bettinardi team provided an excellent experience in helping me find the best putter for my game.”

The 2024 edition of the World Longest Putt Championship is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2024.