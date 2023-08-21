USA Ryder Cup latest standings after BMW Championship 2023 explored

As the 2023 BMW Championship wrapped up with a final on Sunday, August 20, the US team gets its six members for the Ryder Cup.

2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark, 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, 2022 BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Max Homa and former World No. 4 golfer Xander Schauffele qualified for the US Ryder Cup team.

Interestingly, three of them have already played in the biennial tournament while the other three will have their first taste of the Ryder Cup. Homa, Clark, and Harman will make their debut in Rome at the Ryder Cup, while Scheffler, Schauffele, and Cantlay played in the tournament back in 2021. The remaining six names of the 12-member team will be selected by the US team captain Zach Johnson.

As Schauffele and Homa jumped in the top six of the US Ryder Cup standings, 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka slipped down to seventh place.

Here are the US Ryder Cup standings after the 2023 BMW Championship:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Wyndham Clark

3. Brian Harman

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Max Homa

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Brooks Koepka

8. Jordan Spieth

9. Cameron Young

10. Collin Morikawa

"Probably on the PGA TOUR, but not necessarily" - Zach Johnson talks about his six captain picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Aside from the auto-selection, team leaders can choose six players based on their performance in the team. Fans are eagerly awaiting captains' announcements, particularly to learn whether any of the LIV golfers will be allowed to compete.

The Saudi Circuit players are banned from the Tour and thus struggled for the auto-qualification for the Ryder Cup. However, there is still hope for the captain who chooses them.

Earlier this month, US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson appeared on the Golf Subpar podcast, where he discussed his six Ryder Cup team picks. Johnson stated that he will select six American golfers who will most likely play on the PGA Tour, but this is not a guarantee.

He stated:

"Americans. 6 Americans, Born in the United States. And probably on the PGA TOUR, but not necessarily."

Johnson also spoke about Justin Thomas on the podcast, saying

"I told him I don't know what's in store but he's obviously still in consideration, he's been a part of Team USA since 2017, guys wanna be around him, he's great in the locker room, and obviously what he's done inside the ropes in these cups has been well documented. His resume speaks for itself. But I also gotta look at all the other factors involved."

Justin Thomas has been struggling with his form for a while now. He even missed cracking into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings.

The captain's pick will be announced ahead of the Ryder Cup, which will take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome.