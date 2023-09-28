“USA wants to give Europe a lead”: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth not playing Friday Foursomes leaves golf fans puzzled

The powerhouse pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will miss out on day 1 of the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup. The stage is all set for the 2023 Ryder Cup to begin at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. The pairings for Friday's foursome matches were announced at the Opening Ceremony by captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald.

Following are the pairings for the first day of foursome matches.

Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe).

Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (Europe).

Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe).

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe).

As the pairings were released, several American golf fans were disappointed in Captain Zach Johnson's choices. There was particular dissatisfaction in making Brooks Koepka sit out, considering that he would have done an excellent job.

Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Wyndham Clark will be sitting out the morning session for the first day of the Ryder Cup. On the European side Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Robert McIntyre, and Nicolai Hojgaard will not be a part of the first half of the play.

Zach Johnson makes decision to sit out Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth pair on Day 1 of 2023 Ryder Cup

Both captains went ahead and made several strategic pairings in order to get off to a strong start on Day 1. The very first match between Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns and Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton will be an exciting one to begin the day. Speaking via BBC, captain Luke Donald said:

"Jon feeds off a playing partner with similar passion and fire - Tyrrell fits that bill. They are fearless. They are motivated. They have a lot of good energy and everyone feels like they are playing well so I am very excited."

On the other hand, Zach Johnson is extremely comfortable putting out Scheffler and Burns together. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on the other hand may only end up playing in the afternoon or on day 2.

"The eight guys I have down on paper, I feel, put us in the best position to get us off to a great start. Those two guys bond and mesh so well together on and off the golf course, it is a natural fit."

Friday morning's foursome matches will be followed by fourball matches in the afternoon. The same format will be followed on Saturday, and Sunday will end with an all-intense singles matches teeing off every 12 minutes.