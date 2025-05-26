"Used that as fuel" - Ben Griffin fires back at online 'haters' after Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 win

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 26, 2025 05:04 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Ben Griffin celebrates after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Ben Griffin revealed that he was subjected to online hate during the Charles Schwab Challenge. The golfer stated that he used all the trolling as fuel to win his first solo title.

On Sunday, May 25, Griffin shot a 1-over 71 in the final round but managed to clinch the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. Following the final day’s action, he finished at 12-under overall and edged out Matti Schmid by a single stroke.

Although Ben Griffin received a lot of love after the Colonial win, he had faced online hate prior to the event. During the winner's press conference, he addressed this and hit back at the haters.

"Yeah, it's nice to I don't want to say silence the haters, but there's definitely some hate comments I got last night, and I used that as fuel today to get an individual win," he said.

The 29-year-old golfer further added that he tried not to focus on social media.

"I really don't let a lot of anything on social media get to me because it's the Wild West. Social media is an incredible platform to share moments with people everywhere, and I just saw some people questioning my ability to win individual tournaments or the Zurich doesn't count, the Zurich shouldn't be a PGA Tour event, stuff like that. I just used that as fuel. It's pretty fun," he continued.
"I didn't care that much that people felt that way. I feel like if I was someone on social media maybe trolling a little bit, maybe it makes sense. I haven't won individually. I'm just proud that I was able to be the last man standing this week. Now I can silence some people," he added.
How has Ben Griffin performed this season?

Ben Griffin has played 18 events this season and has made 14 cuts in 18 starts. He has posted six top tens and has also claimed two wins.

Here's a look at Ben Griffin's results in 2025:

  • Sony Open in Hawaii – T45
  • The American Express – T7
  • Farmers Insurance Open – CUT
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69
  • WM Phoenix Open – T36
  • The Genesis Invitational – T44
  • Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – T4
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T4
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational – T45
  • The Players Championship – CUT
  • Valspar Championship – CUT
  • Texas Children's Houston Open – T18
  • Valero Texas Open – T40
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT
  • Truist Championship – T46
  • PGA Championship – T8
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – 1
