Ben Griffin revealed that he was subjected to online hate during the Charles Schwab Challenge. The golfer stated that he used all the trolling as fuel to win his first solo title.

On Sunday, May 25, Griffin shot a 1-over 71 in the final round but managed to clinch the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. Following the final day’s action, he finished at 12-under overall and edged out Matti Schmid by a single stroke.

Although Ben Griffin received a lot of love after the Colonial win, he had faced online hate prior to the event. During the winner's press conference, he addressed this and hit back at the haters.

"Yeah, it's nice to I don't want to say silence the haters, but there's definitely some hate comments I got last night, and I used that as fuel today to get an individual win," he said.

The 29-year-old golfer further added that he tried not to focus on social media.

"I really don't let a lot of anything on social media get to me because it's the Wild West. Social media is an incredible platform to share moments with people everywhere, and I just saw some people questioning my ability to win individual tournaments or the Zurich doesn't count, the Zurich shouldn't be a PGA Tour event, stuff like that. I just used that as fuel. It's pretty fun," he continued.

"I didn't care that much that people felt that way. I feel like if I was someone on social media maybe trolling a little bit, maybe it makes sense. I haven't won individually. I'm just proud that I was able to be the last man standing this week. Now I can silence some people," he added.

How has Ben Griffin performed this season?

Ben Griffin has played 18 events this season and has made 14 cuts in 18 starts. He has posted six top tens and has also claimed two wins.

Here's a look at Ben Griffin's results in 2025:

Sony Open in Hawaii – T45

The American Express – T7

Farmers Insurance Open – CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69

WM Phoenix Open – T36

The Genesis Invitational – T44

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – T4

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T4

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T45

The Players Championship – CUT

Valspar Championship – CUT

Texas Children's Houston Open – T18

Valero Texas Open – T40

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT

Truist Championship – T46

PGA Championship – T8

Charles Schwab Challenge – 1

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More