USGA CEO Mike Whan says no ‘plan B’ for golf ball rollback issue - “We've announced our plan”

USGA CEO Mike Whan has opened up about the golf ball rollback issue. Earlier this year, the officials released a date to implement the changes in the manufacturing of the golf equipment.

This week at the 2025 US Open, Mike Whan opened up about golf ball rollback and also the resistance the policy has received from the PGA Tour. He revealed that he met with the circuit's officials at The Players and Augusta. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"We've had good meetings. I would say stakeholder meetings at Augusta -- sorry, started at THE PLAYERS, then met again at Augusta, had a meeting again yesterday with the majority of the stakeholders of the game. It's been -- I have to say, I'm encouraged by the collaborative nature of the discussions.

"Listen, I get this isn't easy and everybody has got their own constituents. I'll just say what I said yesterday again, is as an industry we have to be able to make small adjustments that are in the best interest of the game long-term, that we all know would be better 40 years from now if we were smart enough to make them today," he added.

Whan was further asked if "there is a plan B." In response, he added:

"We've announced our plan."

Per the revised USGA and R&A's golf rollback rule, there is a change in the testing stats of golf equipment. Per the revised rule, the equipment is tested at a 125 mph clubhead speed and should have a spin rate of 2,200 RPMs.

USGA CEO Mike Whan opens up about the US Open 2025 purse

The purse for this week's event is $21.5 million, the same as last time. It is for the first time in the last five years that the purse for the event has remained the same. In a pre-tournament press conference, USGA CEO Mike Whan opened up about the purse for the major, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"Our purse is $21½ million. Winner's check is 4.3. We didn't raise our purse this year. When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was 12.5, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. We're not really a fan of small, but when we go, go a little bit bigger"

Meanwhile, the US Open will officially start on Thursday, June 12, at the Oakmont Country Club. It will run for four days and wrap up with its finale on Sunday, June 15, at the Oakmont Country Club. The tournament will have a cutline after 36 holes.

