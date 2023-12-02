USGA, R&A to announce golf ball rollback next week despite heat from players: Report

According to reports, the USGA and R&A governing bodies are all set to announce a golf ball rollback next week despite players' dissatisfaction. Notably, this rollback will impact both professional and recreational golfers, diverging from previous indications that only professionals would be affected.

As per Golf Digest's report, the anticipated changes include modifications to golf ball tests to ensure compliance with the rules. The report states that the overall distance standard would change the swing speed range from 120 to 125 mph, while the distance limit, currently set at 317 yards, would remain unchanged.

In the year 2020, the R&A and USGA expressed concerns that increased distances and longer courses and tees were adversely impacting the game's growth by prolonging playing times.

Earlier this year, the governing bodies proposed a new Modal Local Rule (MLR) through a joint announcement. This MLR outlined that tournament organizers would only permit golf balls to meet the updated testing standards. The proposed MLR included limitations on spin (37 revolutions per second), launch angle (11 degrees), and speed (127 mph).

However, this proposal faced staunch opposition from several players, such as Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. The proposed MLR will affect long hitters the most as it will restrict the distance by 14–15 yards.

Critics argued against implementing the rule exclusively for professional players, garnering backlash from manufacturers. The PGA Tour and PGA of America also voiced their disapproval of the suggested change.

R&A CEO Martin Slumbers was quoted as saying via Golf Digest:

"The game was not happy with the Model Local Rule. There was a view that it would create a bifurcated game at the elite level. It was a very strong pushback against that. The PGA Tour was very public about it. So was the PGA of America. A number of players spoke out. And our job is to listen.

"But our responsibility is to the long-term future of the game. Along with the USGA, the R&A is a custodian of the game. So, we are listening. And we have made a decision about what we are going to do. We’re working that through at the moment and will make it public before the end of the year."

What is the current Modal Local Rule by USGA and R&A?

As per the current Modal Local Rule, the ball is allowed to be tested at a spin rate of 42 revolutions per second, with a speed of 120 mph and a launch angle of 10 degrees.