USGA’s John Bodenhamer says the organization is looking to ‘create a pathway’ for LIV Golfers into the U.S. Open

United States Golf Association (USGA) Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer has confessed that the organization could let LIV Golfers qualify for the U.S. Open. The official stated that the USGA is looking to “create a pathway” for LIV Golfers to join the major event. The comment comes just weeks ahead of the latest edition of the event at Pinehurst.

Speaking to the Golf Channel about LIV Golfers playing the U.S. Open, Bodenhamer stated that the USGA has been ‘open’ from the beginning. He noted that the governing body saw “a lot of good players go over to LIV” and is now considering a pathway for them to qualify for the major. The official noted that a direct ‘pathway’ could give the players “an opportunity to be unified again.”

The official reiterated that the organization has given the defected players a chance to play on the major through exemptions and qualifiers. However, he added that the governing body is looking “very seriously” into a new system.

Talking about letting LIV Golfers into the U.S. Open, John Bodenhamer was quoted as saying by Golf Channel:

“From the beginning, we’ve been open, you earn your way in you get to play whether it’s through qualifying or exemption as the past champion. You know we’ve watched what is happening in professional golf unfold and we’ve seen a lot of good players go over to LIV & so we’re thinking a lot about it, we’ve talked a lot about it."

"I think it’s reasonable to expect that at some point yes, we would create a pathway or someway that we would get those great players, give them an opportunity to be unified again, we get a lot of them & there will be a lot that will play this week through exemption, a number of past champions and qualifiers so yeah, I think we’re looking very seriously at that,” he added.

Notably, many LIV Golfers have already set their places on the upcoming U.S. Open at Pinehurst through exemptions. Meanwhile, many attempted qualification via the final qualifying rounds.

USGA CEO Mike Whan on LIV Golfers’ ‘pathway’ to the U.S. Open

John Bodenhamer isn’t the first to reveal the USGA’s plan to create a pathway for LIV Golfers to the U.S. Open. Earlier last month, USGA CEO Mike Whan stated that the governing body’s competition committee held conversations on letting LIV players on the major championship.

Speaking at the USGA’s media day ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open, Whan said that the officials were reviewing the different criteria for player qualification for this year’s championship. The chief executive added that he could “envision a pathway to the U.S. Open through LIV Golf” in the future.

Mike Whan was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

“If LIV stays as a separate entity and keeps the quality of players that it’s got, can I envision a pathway to the U.S. Open through LIV? I can, but I’d like to see what the final product is, and we’re just not exactly sure we know that yet.”

It is pertinent to note that the 2024 U.S. Open will take place at Pinehurst No. 2 from June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2. The major, happening amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger discussions, will see a list of LIV stars including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson on the field.