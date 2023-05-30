Utah’s infamous golf course with sinkhole now open after rework

Utah's infamous Fox Hollow Golf Club, which made the headlines earlier this month for a sinkhole, is finally back in action. The Club officers conducted a quick repair operation and within a week the sinkhole was repaired and golfers can now freely play and practice their game.

Last week, USA Today reported the opening of a giant sinkhole at the Fox Hollow Golf Club with water rushing up a fairway during a tournament. But finally, the area has been reinforced and a workaround has been put into action as a result the course is open to the public.

USA TODAY @USATODAY Not the hole in one we had in mind! A giant sinkhole with rushing water carved up a fairway in the middle of a golf game. Not the hole in one we had in mind! A giant sinkhole with rushing water carved up a fairway in the middle of a golf game. https://t.co/4fPa49r0zu

Speaking about the changes, the American Fork Public Works director, Susan Goebel said:

“It just became too overwhelming that it gave way. We have it stabilized. We did bring in some rock and riprap to help stabilize the walls. We’ll have to restore that culvert, bringing another culvert in, bringing in some more backfill, and doing some grading.”

The Fox Hollow Golf Course is popular in Utah. It was designed by Joe Williams and was opened to the public in 1975.

A golfer jumped into the water to rescue a driver at an Indio course

Golf courses are typically located in the middle of the natural habitat, surrounded by water, rivers, mountains, and greenery. During the Southern California Golf Association tournament last month, a golfer and an SCGA officer dived into a canal at an Indio course to retrieve a driver from a submerged car, according to the Desert Sun.

During a golf tournament, golfers were astonished to see a Nissan Pathfinder driver veer off the road, cutting through trees, sands, and rocks, and splashing into a canal running between two holes on the Indio Course. The SCGA Amateur Net Championship was in full swing when the car crashed six feet below the embankment.

Rescue operation at Indio Golf Club (Image via Dessert Sun)

The roof, however, was visible to the players, and Simi Valley golfer Brett Fox dived into the canal to save the driver. Jeff Ninneman, the SCGA's director of Championships and Golf Operations, also dived into the water to assist him.

Recalling the rescue operation, Nienneman said:

“Fox is in the canal because the driver is in the car and they cannot get the door open. Brett was calling for additional help. He said he needed help getting the door open. We kept trying on that driver’s side door and Fox told me to swim over to the passenger-side door because he thought the driver was attempting to get out."

“The driver started to come to, but I don’t think he was fully functional. Fox thought he was trying to get out through the passenger side, so I went over to the passenger side. I was on that side, and Fox eventually got him out the driver’s side window," he added.

Someone put a rope into the canal, and Fox, Nienneman, and the driver crawled out. Fox returned to his game after changing his clothes, but he refused to discuss the incident.

