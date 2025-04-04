Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 2 Weather Forecast: Could rain disrupt play at TPC San Antonio?

Day 1 of the Valero Texas Open is over and the storms at TPC San Antonio can bring flash flooding accompanied by winds and tornadoes on Day 2. The temperature will be 33 degrees and the wind speed will be E at 17 km/h. Here's the detailed breakdown of the weather on the second day of the tournament:

Daytime:

RealFeel: 33°

RealFeel Shade: 30°

Max UV Index: 9 Very High

Wind: E at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 80%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 72%

Precipitation: 2.5 mm

Rain: 2.5 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 1

Hours of Rain: 1

Cloud Cover: 45%

The temperature of the venue at nighttime is expected to be 12 degrees, along with a wind speed of NNE at 19 km/h. The cloud cover is 59%, and the probability of precipitation is 56 %. Here are the detailed weather conditions at the nighttime:

Wind: NNE at 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 56%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 53%

Precipitation: 4.8 mm

Rain: 4.8 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 1

Hours of Rain: 1

Cloud Cover: 59%

Sam Ryder is currently leading the Valero Texas Open after its first round with a score of 9 under.

What are the tee times and pairings for the second round of the Valero Texas Open?

For Round 2 of the Valero Texas Open, Trey Mullinax, Patrick Fishburn, and Chandler Phillips will start at 8:20 am on the first hole. They will be followed by Ryan Palmer, Jimmy Walker and Mac Meissner, who will play on the same tee at 8:31 am, while the last group to start is Isaiah Salinda, Tim Widing, and Blaine Hale Jr. at 3:41 pm.

On that note, let us take a look at the full list of all tee times and pairings ( all times in ET):

Hole 1

8:20 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips

8:31 a.m. — Ryan Palmer, Jimmy Walker, Mac Meissner

8:42 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Carson Young

8:53 a.m. — Luke List, Lee Hodges, Matt Kuchar

9:04 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

9:15 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama

9:26 a.m. — Harry Hall, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

9:37 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Victor Perez

9:48 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III, Mason Andersen

9:59 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo

10:10 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Kris Ventura, Jackson Suber

10:21 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Jesper Svensson, Philip Knowles

10:32 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Vince Covello, Patrick Pockels

1:40 p.m. — Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

1:51 p.m. — Martin Laird, Bronson Burgoon, Chan Kim

2:02 p.m. — Chad Ramey, Bud Cauley, Ben Silverman

2:13 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood

2:24 p.m. — Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay

2:35 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

2:46 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

2:57 p.m. — Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, David Skinns

3:08 p.m. — Mattaeo Manassero, Taylor Dickson, Jared Jones

3:19 p.m. —Will Chandler, Noah Goodwin, Kevin Velo

3:30 p.m. — Hayden Buckley, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi

3:41 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Tim Widing, Blaine Hale Jr.

Hole 10

8:20 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Ben Martin, Rico Hoey

8:31 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Fox

8:42 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin

8:53 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

9:04 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia

9:15 a.m. — Corey Conners, Max Homa, Gary Woodland

9:26 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

9:37 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Sami Valimaki

9:48 a.m. — Kevin Roy, Danny Walker, Jeremy Paul

9:59 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Niklas Norgaard, Ben James (a)

10:10 a.m. — Paul Waring, Cristobal Del Solar, Hunter Logan

10:21 a.m. — William Mouw, Matthew Riedel, Thomas Rosenmueller

1:40 p.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

1:51 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler

2:02 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2:13 p.m. — Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young

2:24 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Adam Schenk

2:35 p.m. — Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

2:46 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, Camilo Villegas, Alex Smalley

2:57 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

3:08 p.m. — Trevor Cone, John Pack, Preston Summerhays (a)

3:19 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino

3:30 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, Antoine Rozner

3:41 p.m. — Braden Thornberry, Steven Fisk, Austen Christiansen

