Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 3 weather forecast: Will winds spoil play on Saturday?

The conditions for the third day of the Valero Texas Open 2025 are expected to improve from Friday. However, a thunderstorm is also forecast for early Saturday morning.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature at TPC San Antonio will be around 72°F. The morning is expected to be a bit windy, and thunderstorms are also predicted. There’s a 40% probability of rain in the morning, but the conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses.

Winds will blow from the south in the morning at 15 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph. Later in the day, North-Northwest winds are expected, with gusts reaching 27 mph. By the evening, wind speeds may increase to 17 mph, gusting up to 31 mph

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 3 (as per AccuWeather):

Morning

Wind: South at 15 mph

South at 15 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 23 mph

Up to 23 mph Humidity: 77%

77% Dew Point: 57°F

57°F Probability of Precipitation: 40%

40% Precipitation: 0.04 in

0.04 in Cloud Cover: 70%

70% Visibility: 9 miles

Afternoon

Wind: NNW at 15 mph

NNW at 15 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 27 mph

Up to 27 mph Humidity: 57%

57% Dew Point: 53°F

53°F Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 70%

70% Visibility: 10 miles

Evening

Wind: NNW at 17 mph

NNW at 17 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 31 mph

Up to 31 mph Humidity: 65%

65% Dew Point: 43°F

43°F Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 43%

43% Visibility: 10 miles

Tee time details explored for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3

Brian Harman takes the solo lead at the Valero Texas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 3:

Tee No. 1

11:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey

11:11 am: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy

11:33 am: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

11:44 am: John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins

11:55 am: Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs

12:06 pm: Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)

12:17 pm: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner

12:28 pm: Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

12:39 pm: Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger

12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder

Tee 10

11:00 am: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk

11:11 am: Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy

11:22 am: Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler

11:33 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau

11:44 am: Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas

11:55 am: Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter

12:06 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar

12:17 pm: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

12:28 pm: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel

12:39 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers

12:50 pm: Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson

