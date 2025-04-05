Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 3 weather forecast: Will winds spoil play on Saturday?

The conditions for the third day of the Valero Texas Open 2025 are expected to improve from Friday. However, a thunderstorm is also forecast for early Saturday morning.
As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature at TPC San Antonio will be around 72°F. The morning is expected to be a bit windy, and thunderstorms are also predicted. There’s a 40% probability of rain in the morning, but the conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses.
Winds will blow from the south in the morning at 15 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph. Later in the day, North-Northwest winds are expected, with gusts reaching 27 mph. By the evening, wind speeds may increase to 17 mph, gusting up to 31 mph
Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 3 (as per AccuWeather):
Morning
- Wind: South at 15 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 23 mph
- Humidity: 77%
- Dew Point: 57°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 0.04 in
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 9 miles
Afternoon
- Wind: NNW at 15 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 27 mph
- Humidity: 57%
- Dew Point: 53°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Evening
- Wind: NNW at 17 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 31 mph
- Humidity: 65%
- Dew Point: 43°F
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 43%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Tee time details explored for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 3:
Tee No. 1
- 11:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey
- 11:11 am: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
- 11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy
- 11:33 am: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin
- 11:44 am: John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins
- 11:55 am: Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs
- 12:06 pm: Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)
- 12:17 pm: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner
- 12:28 pm: Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak
- 12:39 pm: Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger
- 12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder
Tee 10
- 11:00 am: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk
- 11:11 am: Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy
- 11:22 am: Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler
- 11:33 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau
- 11:44 am: Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas
- 11:55 am: Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:06 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar
- 12:17 pm: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
- 12:28 pm: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel
- 12:39 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:50 pm: Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson