Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will windy conditions persist on Sunday?

The third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 was affected by severe winds blowing at 30 mph. The final round at TPC San Antonio is also expected to be windy and might provide a difficult challenge for the contenders.
As per AccuWeather, there is little to no chance of rain on Sunday, April 6, at TPC San Antonio. However, winds are expected to blow at 16 mph from the north-northwest, with gusts of up to 29 mph. While the morning will be overcast, the cloud cover is expected to decrease as the day progresses.
Here's a look at the weather for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4:
Morning
- Wind: NNW at 17 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 29 mph
- Humidity: 56%
- Dew Point: 36°F
- Chance of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 95%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Afternoon
- Wind: NNW at 15 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph
- Humidity: 41%
- Dew Point: 37°F
- Chance of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 54%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Evening
- Wind: S at 8 mph
- Wind Gusts: 16 mph
- Humidity: 54%
- Dew Point: 36°
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 23%
- Visibility: 10 miles
Tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 4 explored
Here are the tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 11:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey
- 11:11 am: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
- 11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy
- 11:33 am: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin
- 11:44 am: John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins
- 11:55 am: Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs
- 12:06 pm: Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)
- 12:17 pm: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner
- 12:28 pm: Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak
- 12:39 pm: Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger
- 12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder
Hole 10
- 11:00 am: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk
- 11:11 am: Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy
- 11:22 am: Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler
- 11:33 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau
- 11:44 am: Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas
- 11:55 am: Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:06 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar
- 12:17 pm: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
- 12:28 pm: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel
- 12:39 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:50 pm: Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti