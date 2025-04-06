Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will windy conditions persist on Sunday?

The third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 was affected by severe winds blowing at 30 mph. The final round at TPC San Antonio is also expected to be windy and might provide a difficult challenge for the contenders.

As per AccuWeather, there is little to no chance of rain on Sunday, April 6, at TPC San Antonio. However, winds are expected to blow at 16 mph from the north-northwest, with gusts of up to 29 mph. While the morning will be overcast, the cloud cover is expected to decrease as the day progresses.

Here's a look at the weather for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4:

Morning

Wind: NNW at 17 mph

NNW at 17 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 29 mph

Up to 29 mph Humidity: 56%

56% Dew Point: 36°F

36°F Chance of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 95%

95% Visibility: 10 miles

Afternoon

Wind: NNW at 15 mph

NNW at 15 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph

Up to 28 mph Humidity: 41%

41% Dew Point: 37°F

37°F Chance of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 54%

54% Visibility: 10 miles

Evening

Wind: S at 8 mph

S at 8 mph Wind Gusts: 16 mph

16 mph Humidity: 54%

54% Dew Point: 36°

36° Probability of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 23%

23% Visibility: 10 miles

Tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 4 explored

Here are the tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4 (all times ET):

Hole 1

11:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey

Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey 11:11 am: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge 11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy 11:33 am: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin 11:44 am: John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins

John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins 11:55 am: Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs

Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs 12:06 pm: Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)

Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a) 12:17 pm: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner

Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner 12:28 pm: Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak 12:39 pm: Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger

Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger 12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder

Hole 10

11:00 am: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk

Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk 11:11 am: Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy

Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy 11:22 am: Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler

Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler 11:33 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau 11:44 am: Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas

Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas 11:55 am: Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter

Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter 12:06 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar

Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar 12:17 pm: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland 12:28 pm: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel

Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel 12:39 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers

Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers 12:50 pm: Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson

