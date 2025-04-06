Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will windy conditions persist on Sunday?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:01 GMT
GOLF: APR 04 PGA Valero Texas Open - Source: Getty
Valero Texas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 was affected by severe winds blowing at 30 mph. The final round at TPC San Antonio is also expected to be windy and might provide a difficult challenge for the contenders.

Ad

As per AccuWeather, there is little to no chance of rain on Sunday, April 6, at TPC San Antonio. However, winds are expected to blow at 16 mph from the north-northwest, with gusts of up to 29 mph. While the morning will be overcast, the cloud cover is expected to decrease as the day progresses.

Here's a look at the weather for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4:

Morning

  • Wind: NNW at 17 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 29 mph
  • Humidity: 56%
  • Dew Point: 36°F
  • Chance of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 10 miles
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Afternoon

  • Wind: NNW at 15 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph
  • Humidity: 41%
  • Dew Point: 37°F
  • Chance of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 54%
  • Visibility: 10 miles

Evening

  • Wind: S at 8 mph
  • Wind Gusts: 16 mph
  • Humidity: 54%
  • Dew Point: 36°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 23%
  • Visibility: 10 miles

Tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 4 explored

Here are the tee time details for the Valero Texas Open 2025, Day 4 (all times ET):

Ad

Hole 1

  • 11:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey
  • 11:11 am: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
  • 11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:33 am: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin
  • 11:44 am: John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins
  • 11:55 am: Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs
  • 12:06 pm: Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)
  • 12:17 pm: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner
  • 12:28 pm: Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak
  • 12:39 pm: Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger
  • 12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder
Ad

Hole 10

  • 11:00 am: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk
  • 11:11 am: Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy
  • 11:22 am: Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler
  • 11:33 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau
  • 11:44 am: Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas
  • 11:55 am: Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 12:06 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:17 pm: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
  • 12:28 pm: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel
  • 12:39 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers
  • 12:50 pm: Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी