Valero Texas Open 2025 round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is underway at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. The first round saw stellar performances across the leaderboard with Sam Ryder claiming the early lead.

Tee times for the second round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open are staggered with players teeing off the front and back nines from 8:20 AM ET onwards. The leader of the tournament will tee off at 8:31 PM ET from the tenth hole along with Henrik Norlander and Ryan Fox.

Keith Mitchell, who trails Ryder by one stroke at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, will take on the TPC San Antonio course at 2:47 PM ET from the 10th hole. Nate Lashley and David Lipsky, who are tied for 103rd and 90th place, respectively, will also be playing with Mitchell.

Let's take a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:20 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips

8:31 a.m. — Ryan Palmer, Jimmy Walker, Mac Meissner

8:42 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Carson Young

8:53 a.m. — Luke List, Lee Hodges, Matt Kuchar

9:04 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

9:15 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama

9:26 a.m. — Harry Hall, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

9:37 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Victor Perez

9:48 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III, Mason Andersen

9:59 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo

10:10 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Kris Ventura, Jackson Suber

10:21 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Jesper Svensson, Philip Knowles

10:32 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Vince Covello, Patrick Pockels

1:40 p.m. — Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

1:51 p.m. — Martin Laird, Bronson Burgoon, Chan Kim

2:02 p.m. — Chad Ramey, Bud Cauley, Ben Silverman

2:13 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood

2:24 p.m. — Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay

2:35 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

2:46 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

2:57 p.m. — Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, David Skinns

3:08 p.m. — Mattaeo Manassero, Taylor Dickson, Jared Jones

3:19 p.m. —Will Chandler, Noah Goodwin, Kevin Velo

3:30 p.m. — Hayden Buckley, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi

3:41 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Tim Widing, Blaine Hale Jr.

Hole 10

8:20 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Ben Martin, Rico Hoey

8:31 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Fox

8:42 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin

8:53 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

9:04 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia

9:15 a.m. — Corey Conners, Max Homa, Gary Woodland

9:26 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

9:37 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Sami Valimaki

9:48 a.m. — Kevin Roy, Danny Walker, Jeremy Paul

9:59 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Niklas Norgaard, Ben James (a)

10:10 a.m. — Paul Waring, Cristobal Del Solar, Hunter Logan

10:21 a.m. — William Mouw, Matthew Riedel, Thomas Rosenmueller

1:40 p.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

1:51 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler

2:02 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2:13 p.m. — Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young

2:24 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Adam Schenk

2:35 p.m. — Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

2:46 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, Camilo Villegas, Alex Smalley

2:57 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

3:08 p.m. — Trevor Cone, John Pack, Preston Summerhays (a)

3:19 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino

3:30 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, Antoine Rozner

3:41 p.m. — Braden Thornberry, Steven Fisk, Austen Christiansen

2025 Valero Texas Open Round 1 leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 Valero Texas Open through 18 holes of play (via PGA Tour):

1 - Sam Ryder (-9)

2 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

3 - Brian Harman (-6)

T4 - Carson Young (-5)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-5)

T6 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T6 - Aldrich Potgieter (-4)

T6 - Steven Fisk (-4)

T6 - Maverick McNealy (-4)

T6 - Andrew Novak (-4)

T6 - Ben James (A) (-4)

T12 - Chan Kim (-3)

T12 - Sam Burns (-3)

T12 - Tony Finau (-3)

T12 - Matteo Manassero (-3)

T12 - Rico Hoey (-3)

T12 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)

T12 - Peter Malnati (-3)

