Valero Texas Open 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:35 GMT
The third round of the Valero Texas Open will see staggered tee times, with players teeing off from TPC San Antonio's first and tenth holes. Play will begin from 11:00 AM ET onwards.

Brian Harman leads the 2025 Valero Texas Open with an incredible 12 under par score over 36 holes of competition. The 38-year-old will tee off on Saturday at 12:50 AM ET from the front nine, alongside Keith Mitchell and Sam Ryder, who hold the second and third places, respectively.

Ben James is the only amateur to have made the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open and is tied for 13th place with a total 5 under par score. The American golfer will tee off the second round with seasoned PGA Tour professionals Henrik Norlander and Harry Hall. The group will take on TPC San Antonio at 12:06 PM ET.

Here's the pairings for the 2025 Valero Texas Open's penultimate round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

  • 11:00 AM - Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey
  • 11:11 AM - Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
  • 11:22 AM - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:33 AM - Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin
  • 11:44 AM - John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins
  • 11:55 AM - Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs
  • 12:06 PM - Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (A)
  • 12:17 PM - Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner
  • 12:28 PM - Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak
  • 12:39 PM - Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger
  • 12:50 PM - Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder
Hole 10

  • 11:00 AM - Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk
  • 11:11 AM - Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy
  • 11:22 AM - Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler
  • 11:33 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau
  • 11:44 AM - Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas
  • 11:55 AM - Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 12:06 PM - Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:17 PM - Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
  • 12:28 PM - Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel
  • 12:39 PM - Thorbjon Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers
  • 12:50 PM - Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson
Taylor Dickson, Lanto Griffin, and Bud Cauley make up the final group to tee off the third round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open from the 10th tee. The three world-class golfers are tied for last place, 52nd.

2025 Valero Texas Open Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 13 golfers plus ties at the 2025 Valero Texas Open heading into the penultimate round (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Brian Harman (-12)
  • 2 - Keith Mitchell (-8)
  • T3 - Sam Ryder (-7)
  • T3 - Matt Wallace (-7)
  • T3 - Ryo Hisatsune (-7)
  • T6 - Daniel Berger (-6)
  • T6 - Carson Young (-6)
  • T6 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
  • T6 - Andrew Novak (-6)
  • T6 - Patrick Cantley (-6)
  • T6 - J.T. Poston (-6)
  • T6 - Antoine Rozner (-6)
  • T13 - Henrik Norlander (-5)
  • T13 - Harry Hall (-5)
  • T13 - Ben James (A) (-5)
  • T13 - Denny McCarthy (-5)
  • T13 - Zach Johnson (-5)
  • T13 - Harry Higgs (-5)
  • T13 - John Pak (-5)
  • T13 - Ryan Gerard (-5)
  • T13 - Quade Cummins (-5)
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
