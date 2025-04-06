Valero Texas Open 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 06, 2025 01:42 GMT
PGA: Valero Texas Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Sam Ryder, Valero Texas Open (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is underway at the famed TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. The final round on Sunday, April 6, will see staggered tee times. The field will tee off the first and tenth holes from 10:40 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open from the first tee will be Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, and Noah Goodwin. The three world-class golfers are tied for 28th place with a total 2 under par score.

The 2025 Valero Texas Open's leader group will be comprised of Brian Harman, Andrew Novak, and Tom Hoge. They will take on the course from the first hole at 12:40 PM ET.

Ben James, who is the only amateur golfer to make the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, will tee off at 11:04 AM ET. He will play with Harry Hall and Antoine Rozner.

Here's a look at the tee times for the 2025 Valero Texas Open's final round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

  • 10:40 AM - Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin
  • 10:52 AM - Steven Fisk, Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley
  • 11:04 AM - Harry Hall, Ben James (A), Antoine Rozner
  • 11:16 AM - Quade Cummins, Adam Svensson, Harry Higgs
  • 11:28 AM - Jordan Spieth, William Mouw, Ryan Gerard
  • 11:40 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim, Rickie Fowler
  • 11:52 AM - Henrik Norlander, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners
  • 12:04 PM - Francesco Molinari, Alejandro Tosti, Zach Johnson
  • 12:16 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Maverick McNealy, Denny McCarthy
  • 12:28 PM - Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey
  • 12:40 PM - Brian Harman, Andrew Novak, Tom Hoge
Hole 10

  • 10:40 AM - Mac Meissner, Carson Young, Matt Wallace
  • 10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Bud Cauley, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:04 AM - Cameron Young, John Pak, Justin Rose
  • 11:16 AM - Nate Lashley, Aldrich Potgieter, Matt Kuchar
  • 11:28 AM - J.T. Poston, Jesper Svensson, Daniel Berger
  • 11:40 AM - Kevin Roy, Ben Martin, Ben Griffin
  • 11:52 AM - Camilo Villegas, Patrick Fishburn, Matthew Riedel
  • 12:04 PM - Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Lanto Griffin
  • 12:16 PM - Patton Kizzire, Erik van Rooyen, Rafael Campos
  • 12:28 PM - Tony Finau, Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland
  • 12:40 PM - Peter Malnato, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Dickson
2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top leaders at the 2025 Valero Texas Open heading into the final leg of the event (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Brian Harman (-12)
  • 2 - Andrew Novak (-9)
  • 3 - Tom Hoge (-8)
  • 4 - Keith Mitchell (-7)
  • T5 - Sami Valimaki (-6)
  • T5 - Chad Ramey (-6)
  • T5 - Ryo Hisatsune (-6)
  • T8 - Maverick McNealy (-5)
  • T8 - Denny McCarthy (-5)
  • T10 - Francesco Molinari (-4)
  • T10 - Alejandro Tosti (-4)
  • T10 - Zach Johnson (-4)
  • T10 - Henrik Norlander (-4)
  • T10 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)
  • T10 - Corey Conners (-4)
  • T10 - Emiliano Grillo (-4)
  • T17 - Chan Kim (-3)
  • T17 - Rickie Fowler (-3)
  • T17 - Jordan Spieth (-3)
  • T17 - William Mouw (-3)
  • T17 - Ryan Gerard (-3)
  • T17 - Quade Cummins (-3)
  • T17 - Adam Svensson (-3)
  • T17 - Harry Higgs (-3)
  • T17 - Harry Hall (-3)
  • T17 - Ben James (A) (-3)
  • T17 - Antoine Rozner (-3)
