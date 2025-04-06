Valero Texas Open 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is underway at the famed TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. The final round on Sunday, April 6, will see staggered tee times. The field will tee off the first and tenth holes from 10:40 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open from the first tee will be Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, and Noah Goodwin. The three world-class golfers are tied for 28th place with a total 2 under par score.

The 2025 Valero Texas Open's leader group will be comprised of Brian Harman, Andrew Novak, and Tom Hoge. They will take on the course from the first hole at 12:40 PM ET.

Ben James, who is the only amateur golfer to make the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, will tee off at 11:04 AM ET. He will play with Harry Hall and Antoine Rozner.

Here's a look at the tee times for the 2025 Valero Texas Open's final round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

10:40 AM - Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin

10:52 AM - Steven Fisk, Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley

11:04 AM - Harry Hall, Ben James (A), Antoine Rozner

11:16 AM - Quade Cummins, Adam Svensson, Harry Higgs

11:28 AM - Jordan Spieth, William Mouw, Ryan Gerard

11:40 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim, Rickie Fowler

11:52 AM - Henrik Norlander, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners

12:04 PM - Francesco Molinari, Alejandro Tosti, Zach Johnson

12:16 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Maverick McNealy, Denny McCarthy

12:28 PM - Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey

12:40 PM - Brian Harman, Andrew Novak, Tom Hoge

Hole 10

10:40 AM - Mac Meissner, Carson Young, Matt Wallace

10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Bud Cauley, Tommy Fleetwood

11:04 AM - Cameron Young, John Pak, Justin Rose

11:16 AM - Nate Lashley, Aldrich Potgieter, Matt Kuchar

11:28 AM - J.T. Poston, Jesper Svensson, Daniel Berger

11:40 AM - Kevin Roy, Ben Martin, Ben Griffin

11:52 AM - Camilo Villegas, Patrick Fishburn, Matthew Riedel

12:04 PM - Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Lanto Griffin

12:16 PM - Patton Kizzire, Erik van Rooyen, Rafael Campos

12:28 PM - Tony Finau, Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland

12:40 PM - Peter Malnato, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Dickson

2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top leaders at the 2025 Valero Texas Open heading into the final leg of the event (via PGA Tour):

1 - Brian Harman (-12)

2 - Andrew Novak (-9)

3 - Tom Hoge (-8)

4 - Keith Mitchell (-7)

T5 - Sami Valimaki (-6)

T5 - Chad Ramey (-6)

T5 - Ryo Hisatsune (-6)

T8 - Maverick McNealy (-5)

T8 - Denny McCarthy (-5)

T10 - Francesco Molinari (-4)

T10 - Alejandro Tosti (-4)

T10 - Zach Johnson (-4)

T10 - Henrik Norlander (-4)

T10 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)

T10 - Corey Conners (-4)

T10 - Emiliano Grillo (-4)

T17 - Chan Kim (-3)

T17 - Rickie Fowler (-3)

T17 - Jordan Spieth (-3)

T17 - William Mouw (-3)

T17 - Ryan Gerard (-3)

T17 - Quade Cummins (-3)

T17 - Adam Svensson (-3)

T17 - Harry Higgs (-3)

T17 - Harry Hall (-3)

T17 - Ben James (A) (-3)

T17 - Antoine Rozner (-3)

