Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier Tom Adrounie reveals bizzare reason behind missing last year's event

On Monday, April 1, Tom Adrounie became one of the four Monday qualifiers for the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour's stop this week. While this will be his first start at the TPC San Antonio, he had a chance to make it here last year, but a bizarre situation resulted in him missing the tee time.
Adrounie was in the Qualifiers for the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Monday as well and was set to tee it off at 8 am. A night before, he took Zyrtec, an allergy pill, which cost him the opportunity.
"I woke up at 8:30 am," Adrounie told PGA Tour. "My alarm was going off; my wife was calling me. And yeah, I missed that one. I didn't make it out here that day."
He added that it was full circle that he made it to the playing field of the Valero Texas Open this time, but termed that incident last year as the worst day of his golfing career.
"My wife was like, 'Does anybody know that you missed your tee time last year because you slept through it and missed it?' And now I can say yes. So that's pretty cool," the 34-year-old golfer added.
What does the final field for the Valero Texas Open look like?
On Monday, Alex Welch, Adam Long, Tom Adrounie, and Peter Kuest became the four Monday qualifiers for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which begins on Thursday, April 4 at the TPC San Antonio in Bexar County, Texas.
Here's a look at the field for the Valero Texas Open after Monday's Qualifiers:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tom Adrounie
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Bjork
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Luke Donald
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raúl Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Joseph Sullvan
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Alex Welch
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Ben Willman
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan