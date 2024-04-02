Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier Tom Adrounie reveals bizzare reason behind missing last year's event

On Monday, April 1, Tom Adrounie became one of the four Monday qualifiers for the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour's stop this week. While this will be his first start at the TPC San Antonio, he had a chance to make it here last year, but a bizarre situation resulted in him missing the tee time.

Adrounie was in the Qualifiers for the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Monday as well and was set to tee it off at 8 am. A night before, he took Zyrtec, an allergy pill, which cost him the opportunity.

"I woke up at 8:30 am," Adrounie told PGA Tour. "My alarm was going off; my wife was calling me. And yeah, I missed that one. I didn't make it out here that day."

He added that it was full circle that he made it to the playing field of the Valero Texas Open this time, but termed that incident last year as the worst day of his golfing career.

"My wife was like, 'Does anybody know that you missed your tee time last year because you slept through it and missed it?' And now I can say yes. So that's pretty cool," the 34-year-old golfer added.

Expand Tweet

What does the final field for the Valero Texas Open look like?

On Monday, Alex Welch, Adam Long, Tom Adrounie, and Peter Kuest became the four Monday qualifiers for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which begins on Thursday, April 4 at the TPC San Antonio in Bexar County, Texas.

Here's a look at the field for the Valero Texas Open after Monday's Qualifiers:

Ludvig Aberg

Tom Adrounie

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Bjork

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Luke Donald

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Ryan McCormick

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raúl Pereda

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Joseph Sullvan

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Alex Welch

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Ben Willman

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan