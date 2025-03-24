Valspar champ Viktor Hovland shares advice for struggling golfers: “Problems are usually a lack of information”

Viktor Hovland emerged victorious at the 2025 Valspar Championship on Sunday (March 23). After his win, the Norwegian golfer shared advice for golfers facing challenges in their game.

Ad

Hovland's win has come after an 18-month winless drought. The 27-year-old's last win came at the 2023 Tour Championship. Since then, he has had swing inconsistencies and also suffered a wrist injury and a broken toe in late 2024.

Reflecting on his win, Viktor Hovland said (via PGA Tour on X):

"For any of you guys who are struggling with your golf game, you know, I'd say at the end of the day when you're struggling with something it's just problems and problems are usually a lack of information. So I would encourage people to go out and seek more information and try it out for yourself."

Ad

Trending

"See if it improves, if it helps your problems and if it doesn't then you gotta seek for more answers and you keep going and keep going and hopefully you got it figured out until the end," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hovland was three shots behind Justin Thomas after 13 holes in the final round. However, he notched birdies on the 14th, 16th, and 17th holes to secure a one-shot victory.

Before his victory at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, Hovland's world ranking slipped from 3rd to 19th. Not only this, he came to the Valspar Championship after three straight missed cuts at the tournament.

Let's take a look at Viktor Hovland's performances in 2025:

Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry : T36 (70-69-68-70, 277, -15)

: T36 (70-69-68-70, 277, -15) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T22 (65-70-73-70, 278, -10)

: T22 (65-70-73-70, 278, -10) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (73-76, 149, +5)

: Missed Cut (73-76, 149, +5) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Missed Cut (77-72, 149, +5)

: Missed Cut (77-72, 149, +5) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (80-68, 148, +4)

: Missed Cut (80-68, 148, +4) Valspar Championship: 1st (70-67-69-67, 273, -11)

2024–25 DP World Tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Missed Cut (75-73, 148, +4)

Viktor Hovland after winning the Valspar Championship - "Put your heart and soul into it"

In the post-tournament press conference after winning the Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland was asked if he considered himself a perfectionist. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"I guess you can use that word to describe it. I just view it as if you put your heart and soul into doing something, you might as well do it right. I've swung the club extremely well and I think my ball striking has been really, really good over a long period of time, and then when it's not doing that I, you know, I'm going to work on that, I'm going to figure it out."

He added that he found it weird how professional athletes seeking improvement are often viewed as perfectionists or as if they're "searching too much." Hovland said that golfers are here to improve and win. He added that the data clearly showed his old technique worked better, so it only made sense to return to it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback