Valspar Championship 2024 Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Golfers are set to tee off for the third round of the 2024 Valspar Championship at 10:38 am ET on Saturday, March 23rd. Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman and Tom Whitney will tee off on the first hole at 10:38 am ET while Greyson Sigg, Matt Wallace, and Billy Horschel will start on the tenth hole at 10:33 am ET.

Xander Schauffele will tee off on the first hole with Ryan Brehm and Maverick McNealy at 11:00 am ET while Justin Thomas will tee off with Lucas Glover and Seamus Power on the first hole at 12:28 pm ET.

The second round of the Valspar Championship was halted due to darkness and resumed on Saturday morning. Following this, players will now commence the third round.

Kevin Streelman took the lead in the game after 36 holes, tying with Chandler Philips, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd and Mackenzie Hughes. They concluded with a score of under 6.

The 2024 Valspar Championship began on Thursday, March 21st, and will end on Sunday, March 24th, at the Copperhead Course in Florida.

Valspar Championship 2024 Saturday round 3 tee times

Here are the Valspar Championship 2024 Saturday round 3 tee times (all times in ET):

1st Tee hole

10:38 AM: Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman, Tom Whitney

10:49 AM: Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Eric Cole

11:00 AM: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Brehm, Maverick McNealy

11:11 AM: Ben Martin, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry

11:44 AM: Rico Hoey, Carl Yuan, Chez Reavie

11:22 AM: Ben Griffin, Sam Ryder, Joseph Bramlett

11:33 AM: Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune

11:55 AM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Young, Adam Svensson

12:06 PM: Aaron Baddeley, K.H. Lee, Kevin Roy

12:17 PM: Scott Stallings, Michael Kim, Keith Mitchell

12:28 PM: Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas, Seamus Power

12:39 PM: Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati

12:50 PM: Kevin Streelman, Chandler Philips, Stewart Cink

10th Tee hole

10:33 AM: Greyson Sigg, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

10:44 AM: Carson Young, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

10:55 AM: Mac Meissner, Alejandro Tosti, Sam Stevens

11:06 AM: Bronson Burgoon, Justin Suh, Adam Schenk

11:17 AM: Hayden Buckley, Matti Schmid, Roger Sloan

11:28 AM: Chris Gotterup, Norman Xiong, Fred Biondi

11:39 AM: Joel Dahmen, Doug Ghim, Taylor Moore

11:50 AM: Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor, Akshay Bhatia

12:01 PM: Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak, Ryan Palmer

12:12 PM: David Skinns, Robert MacIntyre, Alexander Björk

12:23 PM: Parker Coody, S.H. Kim, Robby Shelton

12:34 PM: Harry Hall, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren

12:45 PM: Vince Whaley, Chan Kim