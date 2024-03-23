Valspar Championship 2024 Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Golfers are set to tee off for the third round of the 2024 Valspar Championship at 10:38 am ET on Saturday, March 23rd. Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman and Tom Whitney will tee off on the first hole at 10:38 am ET while Greyson Sigg, Matt Wallace, and Billy Horschel will start on the tenth hole at 10:33 am ET.
Xander Schauffele will tee off on the first hole with Ryan Brehm and Maverick McNealy at 11:00 am ET while Justin Thomas will tee off with Lucas Glover and Seamus Power on the first hole at 12:28 pm ET.
The second round of the Valspar Championship was halted due to darkness and resumed on Saturday morning. Following this, players will now commence the third round.
Kevin Streelman took the lead in the game after 36 holes, tying with Chandler Philips, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd and Mackenzie Hughes. They concluded with a score of under 6.
The 2024 Valspar Championship began on Thursday, March 21st, and will end on Sunday, March 24th, at the Copperhead Course in Florida.
Valspar Championship 2024 Saturday round 3 tee times
Here are the Valspar Championship 2024 Saturday round 3 tee times (all times in ET):
1st Tee hole
- 10:38 AM: Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman, Tom Whitney
- 10:49 AM: Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Eric Cole
- 11:00 AM: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Brehm, Maverick McNealy
- 11:11 AM: Ben Martin, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry
- 11:44 AM: Rico Hoey, Carl Yuan, Chez Reavie
- 11:22 AM: Ben Griffin, Sam Ryder, Joseph Bramlett
- 11:33 AM: Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:55 AM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Young, Adam Svensson
- 12:06 PM: Aaron Baddeley, K.H. Lee, Kevin Roy
- 12:17 PM: Scott Stallings, Michael Kim, Keith Mitchell
- 12:28 PM: Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas, Seamus Power
- 12:39 PM: Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati
- 12:50 PM: Kevin Streelman, Chandler Philips, Stewart Cink
10th Tee hole
- 10:33 AM: Greyson Sigg, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel
- 10:44 AM: Carson Young, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki
- 10:55 AM: Mac Meissner, Alejandro Tosti, Sam Stevens
- 11:06 AM: Bronson Burgoon, Justin Suh, Adam Schenk
- 11:17 AM: Hayden Buckley, Matti Schmid, Roger Sloan
- 11:28 AM: Chris Gotterup, Norman Xiong, Fred Biondi
- 11:39 AM: Joel Dahmen, Doug Ghim, Taylor Moore
- 11:50 AM: Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:01 PM: Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak, Ryan Palmer
- 12:12 PM: David Skinns, Robert MacIntyre, Alexander Björk
- 12:23 PM: Parker Coody, S.H. Kim, Robby Shelton
- 12:34 PM: Harry Hall, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren
- 12:45 PM: Vince Whaley, Chan Kim