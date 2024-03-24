Valspar Championship 2024 Sunday final round tee times and pairing explored

The final round of the Valspar Championship is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 24, at the Copperhead Course in Florida. Golfers will tee off for the final round at 7:35 a.m. ET, with Bonson Burgoon taking the first shot of the day.

The PGA Tour event concluded successfully with three rounds, after which Keith Mitchell took the lead. He shot a 66 in the third round on Saturday, March 23, jumping five positions on the leaderboard. Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, and Peter Malnati settled in a tie for second place with a score under 8.

Cameron Champ displayed an impressive performance in the third round of the PGA Tour event. He shot a 67 on Saturday and jumped 22 positions on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for eighth place with Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey, Adam Svensson, and Kevin Roy. Joseph Bramlett settled in a tie for 13th place with Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges, and K.H. Lee.

In the final round, Mitchell will pair up with Power to tee off on the first hole at 1:50 p.m. ET, while Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Valspar Championship 2024 Sunday final round tee times

Here are the tee times of the Valspar Championship 2024 Sunday final round (all-time in ET):

7:35 a.m. Bronson Burgoon

7:40 a.m. Harry Hall, Chan Kim

7:49 a.m. Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim

7:58 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder

8:07 a.m. Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti

8:16 a.m. Davis Skinns, Parker Coody

8:25 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup

8:34 a.m. Callum Tarren, Ben Martin

8:43 a.m. Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork

8:52 a.m. Carson Young, Mac Meissner

9:01 a.m. Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley

9:15 a.m. Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim

9:24 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink

9:33 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak

9:42 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia

9:51 a.m. Max Greyserman, Justin Suh

10 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel

10:10 a.m. Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie

10:20 a.m. Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune

10:30 a.m. Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan

10:40 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy

10:55 a.m. Hayden Springer, Eric Cole

11:05 a.m. Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki

11:15 a.m. Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:25 a.m. Jorde Campillo, Hayden Buckley

11:35 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty

11:45 a.m. Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

11:55 a.m. Scott Stallings, Michael Kim

12:05 p.m. Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin

12:15 p.m. Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry

12:30 p.m. K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace

12:40 a.m. Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges

12:50 p.m. Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

1 p.m. Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy

1:10 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey

1:20 p.m. Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ

1:30 p.m. Cameron Young, Brendon Todd

1:40 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati

1:50 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power