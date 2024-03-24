Valspar Championship 2024 Sunday final round tee times and pairing explored

The final round of the Valspar Championship is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 24, at the Copperhead Course in Florida. Golfers will tee off for the final round at 7:35 a.m. ET, with Bonson Burgoon taking the first shot of the day.
The PGA Tour event concluded successfully with three rounds, after which Keith Mitchell took the lead. He shot a 66 in the third round on Saturday, March 23, jumping five positions on the leaderboard. Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, and Peter Malnati settled in a tie for second place with a score under 8.
Cameron Champ displayed an impressive performance in the third round of the PGA Tour event. He shot a 67 on Saturday and jumped 22 positions on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for eighth place with Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey, Adam Svensson, and Kevin Roy. Joseph Bramlett settled in a tie for 13th place with Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges, and K.H. Lee.
In the final round, Mitchell will pair up with Power to tee off on the first hole at 1:50 p.m. ET, while Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET.
Valspar Championship 2024 Sunday final round tee times
Here are the tee times of the Valspar Championship 2024 Sunday final round (all-time in ET):
- 7:35 a.m. Bronson Burgoon
- 7:40 a.m. Harry Hall, Chan Kim
- 7:49 a.m. Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim
- 7:58 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder
- 8:07 a.m. Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti
- 8:16 a.m. Davis Skinns, Parker Coody
- 8:25 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup
- 8:34 a.m. Callum Tarren, Ben Martin
- 8:43 a.m. Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork
- 8:52 a.m. Carson Young, Mac Meissner
- 9:01 a.m. Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
- 9:15 a.m. Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim
- 9:24 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink
- 9:33 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak
- 9:42 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia
- 9:51 a.m. Max Greyserman, Justin Suh
- 10 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel
- 10:10 a.m. Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie
- 10:20 a.m. Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune
- 10:30 a.m. Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan
- 10:40 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy
- 10:55 a.m. Hayden Springer, Eric Cole
- 11:05 a.m. Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki
- 11:15 a.m. Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:25 a.m. Jorde Campillo, Hayden Buckley
- 11:35 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty
- 11:45 a.m. Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman
- 11:55 a.m. Scott Stallings, Michael Kim
- 12:05 p.m. Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin
- 12:15 p.m. Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry
- 12:30 p.m. K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace
- 12:40 a.m. Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges
- 12:50 p.m. Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 1 p.m. Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy
- 1:10 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey
- 1:20 p.m. Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ
- 1:30 p.m. Cameron Young, Brendon Todd
- 1:40 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati
- 1:50 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power