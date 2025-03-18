Valspar Championship 2025: 5 expert picks who could thrive at Innisbrook

The PGA Tour is in Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Florida, this week for the Valspar Championship 2025. The final event of the Florida Swing will be played from Thursday, March 20 to Sunday, March 23 at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf.

The Valspar Championship will have fewer top stars since it's taking place just a few days after the Players Championship. However, some big names like Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood will be in action this week.

As per the odds, Fleetwood, Schauffele, and Justin Thomas are the favorites this week. But here are five expert picks who could shine at Innisbrook.

Valspar Championship 2025 expert picks

1) Michael Kim

Michael Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Kim's streak ended at The Players Championship after five straight top-13 or better finishes. However, he will be hoping that it was a one-off week and will resume his good run this week.

Kim has missed four cuts in seven starts at Innisbrook but hasn't missed the cut in his past two starts. As per the odds, he is +4000 to lift the title this week.

2) Alex Smalley

Alex Smalley (Image Source: Imagn)

Alex Smalley had a great week at TPC Sawgrass, where he tied for 14th. This was his sixth cut and top-25 finish in seven starts this season.

Speaking of past results, Smalley has missed two cuts in three appearances at the Valspar Championship. This week, he is +4500 to earn his maiden PGA Tour title.

3) Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp (Image Source: Imagn)

Jake Knapp made his fourth straight top-25 finish this season at The Players Championship. He also came close to winning at PGA National, where he shot 59 but failed to control his nerves on the final day.

4) Adam Scott

Adam Scott at The Players Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Adam Scott missed the cut last week, but it was his first missed weekend in over nine months. During this period, he registered multiple top-tens, including two runner-up finishes.

Speaking of past results, the Australian star has made four cuts at Innisbrook in seven starts.

5) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth has a quite impressive record at Innisbrook, with five top-25s, including a win in 2025. However, both of his missed cuts have come in the past three years.

Speaking of recent form, Spieth has already registered two top-10s in five starts this season but finished solo 59th last Sunday.

