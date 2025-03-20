Valspar Championship 2025 past winners: List of last 15 years winners explored ft. Peter Malnati

The Valspar Championship will take place this week on the PGA Tour roster after the Players Championship last week, where Rory McIlroy won his second PGA Tour trophy of the season. The Valspar Championship will take place at the Copperhead Course from March 20 to 23 and the tournament will boast a purse of $8,700,000.

Peter Malnati won the last edition of the Valspar Championship with 12 under in total. The 2023 edition was triumphed by Taylor Moore after scoring 10 under in the event. The 2022 edition and the 2021 edition were won by Sam Burns with 17 under in each edition. Here's the full list of winners over the last 15 years:

2024: Peter Malnati: 12 under

2023: Taylor Moore: 10 under

2022: Sam Burns: 17 under

2021: Sam Burns: 17 under

2020: Cancelled due to COVID-19

2019: Paul Casey: 8 under

2018: Paul Casey: 10 under

2017: Adam Hadwin: 14 under

2016: Charl Schwartzel: 7 under

2015: Jordan Spieth: 10 under

2014: John Senden: 7 under

2013: Kevin Streelman: 10 under

2012: Luke Donald: 13 under

2011: Gary Woodland: 15 under

2010: Jim Furyk: 13 under

The Valspar Championship will start on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

Which golfers will play at the 2025 Valspar Championship?

The 2025 Valspar Championship will start with Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, and Chandler Phillips teeing off at 7:35 am on the first hole. Following that, Kevin Kisner, Joseph Bramlett, and Patrick Fishburn will start at 7:46 am on the first hole.

The last group includes Hayden Buckley, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, and Paul Peterson to tee off at 3:02 pm on the first tee. Here's the list of all tee times and pairings for the 2025 Valspar Championship:

Hole 1

7:35 a.m.: Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

7:46 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Fishburn

7:57 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox

8:08 a.m.: Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon, Webb Simpson

8:19 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

8:30 a.m.: Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

8:41 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:52 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar

9:03 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez

9:14 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Paul Waring, Greg Koch

9:25 a.m.: Kevin Roy, Takumi Kanaya, Kaito Onishi

9:36 a.m.: Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Kieron van Wyk

9:47 a.m.: Tim Widing, Steven Fisk, Neal Shipley

12:50 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

1:01 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:12 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs, Ben Kohles

1:23 p.m.: Karl Vilips, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:34 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

1:45 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young

1:56 p.m.: Cam Davis, Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore

2:07 p.m.: David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Chan Kim

2:18 p.m.: Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Aldrich Potgieter

2:29 p.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Philip Knowles, Noah Goodwin

2:40 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

2:51 p.m.: Kris Ventura, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo

3:02 p.m.: Hayden Buckley, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Paul Peterson

Hole 10

7:40 a.m.: Michael Kim, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

7:51 a.m.: Ben Martin, Will Gordon, Mac Meissner

8:02 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Luke Donald, Eric Cole

8:13 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott

8:24 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Sam Burns

8:35 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

8:46 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Byeong Hun An

8:57 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo

9:08 a.m.: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young, Danny Walker

9:19 a.m.: Jackson Suber, Frankie Capan III, Nick Gabrelcik

9:30 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Cristobal Del Solar

9:41 a.m.: William Mouw, Jeremy Paul, Taylor Dickson

9:52 a.m.: Mason Andersen, Thomas Rosenmueller, Andre Chi

12:45 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, David Skinns

12:56 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin, Sam Ryder

1:07 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Ben Silverman, Sami Valimaki

1:18 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Nick Hardy

1:29 p.m.: Brian Campbell, Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power

1:40 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson

1:51 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Matt McCarty, Chris Gotterup

2:02 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak, Vince Whaley

2:13 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Doug Ghim

2:24 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson, Luke Clanton

2:35 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Matteo Manassero, Matthew Riedel

2:46 p.m.: Trevor Cone, Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler

2:57 p.m.: Quade Cummins, Braden Thornberry, Blades Brown

( All times in ET)

