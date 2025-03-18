Valspar Championship 2025 Power Rankings: Shane Lowry edges Tommy Fleetwood to top the list

Shane Lowry leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the Valspar Championship 2025. The 24th edition of the tournament will be held at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead in Palm Harbor, Florida, from Thursday, March 20 to Sunday, March 23.

The World No. 15 comes to the Valspar Championship after a T20 finish at the Players Championship. In the last five starts on the PGA Tour, he has had two top-10 and four top-20 finishes. Lowry didn't compete in the last two editions of the tournament but in 2022, he tied for 12th. He has odds of +1600 to win the Valspar Championship, as per BetMGM.

Tommy Fleetwood, who finished 20th in the FedExCup standings last year, is second on the list. He has had a great start to the year with four consecutive top-25 finishes. He tied for 14th at the Players Championship. Further, he tied for third in 2023 and for 16th in 2022. He didn't compete last year.

Lucas Glover is third on the list. He comes to the tournament after a splendid T3 finish at the Players Championship. The 45-year-old has registered two top-5 finishes in the 2025 season. Last year, he finished 11th at the Valspar Championship. He has odds of +4500 to win the tournament.

Full list of PGA Tour power rankings for the Valspar Championship explored

Jordan Spieth is fourth in the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2025 Valspar Championship. He has already won the tournament in 2015 at Copperhead. He missed the cut in 2024 but had a T3 finish in 2023. The 31-year-old has registered two top-10 finishes in the 2025 season. He tied for fourth at the WM Phoenix Open and ninth at the Cognizant Classic.

Corey Conners, fifth on the list, is in exceptional form. He comes to Copperhead after a T6 finish at the TPC Sawgrass. He also finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and tied for fifth at the Sentry.

Further, Sam Burns has won the tournament twice in 2021 and 2022 and would be a strong contender. World No. 3 Xander Schauffele has had two underwhelming performances after returning from his injury, however, he has a great record at the tournament. He had a T5 finish in 2024 and a T12 in 2022.

Schauffele has odds of +2000, Conners has odds of +2500 while Michael Kim has odds of +2800 at the tournament. Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Michael Kim are other top power-rankers for the 2025 Valspar Championship.

Here's a look at the players in the PGA Tour power rankings for the tournament:

Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood Lucas Glover Jordan Spieth Corey Conners Sepp Straka Justin Thomas Sam Burns Alex Smalley Ben Griffin Michael Kim Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jake Knapp Xander Schauffele Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

