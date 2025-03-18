Valspar Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Valspar Championship is set to take place at the iconic Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The first round will be held on Thursday (March 20).

With a grand $8.7 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points, the 2025 Valspar Championship sees a stellar field including reigning champion Peter Malnati. The first round of the Valspar Championship will see players teeing off from 7:35 AM ET onwards off the first and tenth holes.

The 2024 Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati will tee off the first round at 8:24 AM ET off the back nine. He will be joined by Tom Kim and Sam Burns, who was the winner of the event in 2022 and 2021.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the opening round of the 2025 Valspar Championship on Thursday via the PGA Tour (all times in ET):

Hole 1

7:35 a.m. : Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

: Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips 7:46 a.m. : Kevin Kisner, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Fishburn

: Kevin Kisner, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Fishburn 7:57 a.m. : Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox

: Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox 8:08 a.m. : Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon, Webb Simpson

: Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon, Webb Simpson 8:19 a.m. : Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger 8:30 a.m. : Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

: Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 8:41 a.m. : Rafael Campos, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

: Rafael Campos, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8:52 a.m. : Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar

: Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar 9:03 a.m. : C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez

: C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez 9:14 a.m. : Thriston Lawrence, Paul Waring, Greg Koch

: Thriston Lawrence, Paul Waring, Greg Koch 9:25 a.m. : Kevin Roy, Takumi Kanaya, Kaito Onishi

: Kevin Roy, Takumi Kanaya, Kaito Onishi 9:36 a.m. : Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Kieron van Wyk

: Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Kieron van Wyk 9:47 a.m. : Tim Widing, Steven Fisk, Neal Shipley

: Tim Widing, Steven Fisk, Neal Shipley 12:50 p.m. : Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

: Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens 1:01 p.m. : K.H. Lee, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

: K.H. Lee, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley 1:12 p.m. : Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs, Ben Kohles

: Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs, Ben Kohles 1:23 p.m. : Karl Vilips, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

: Karl Vilips, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 1:34 p.m. : Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

: Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners 1:45 p.m. : Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young

: Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young 1:56 p.m. : Cam Davis, Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore

: Cam Davis, Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore 2:07 p.m. : David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Chan Kim

: David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Chan Kim 2:18 p.m. : Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Aldrich Potgieter

: Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Aldrich Potgieter 2:29 p.m. : Niklas Norgaard, Philip Knowles, Noah Goodwin

: Niklas Norgaard, Philip Knowles, Noah Goodwin 2:40 p.m. : Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

: Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 2:51 p.m. : Kris Ventura, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo

: Kris Ventura, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo 3:02 p.m.: Hayden Buckley, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Paul Peterson

Hole 10

7:40 a.m. : Michael Kim, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

: Michael Kim, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman 7:51 a.m. : Ben Martin, Will Gordon, Mac Meissner

: Ben Martin, Will Gordon, Mac Meissner 8:02 a.m. : Keith Mitchell, Luke Donald, Eric Cole

: Keith Mitchell, Luke Donald, Eric Cole 8:13 a.m. : Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott

: Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott 8:24 a.m. : Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Sam Burns

: Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Sam Burns 8:35 a.m. : Thomas Detry, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

: Thomas Detry, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood 8:46 a.m. : Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Byeong Hun An

: Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Byeong Hun An 8:57 a.m. : Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo

: Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo 9:08 a.m. : Greyson Sigg, Carson Young, Danny Walker

: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young, Danny Walker 9:19 a.m. : Jackson Suber, Frankie Capan III, Nick Gabrelcik

: Jackson Suber, Frankie Capan III, Nick Gabrelcik 9:30 a.m. : Thorbjørn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Cristobal Del Solar

: Thorbjørn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Cristobal Del Solar 9:41 a.m. : William Mouw, Jeremy Paul, Taylor Dickson

: William Mouw, Jeremy Paul, Taylor Dickson 9:52 a.m. : Mason Andersen, Thomas Rosenmueller, Andre Chi

: Mason Andersen, Thomas Rosenmueller, Andre Chi 12:45 p.m. : Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, David Skinns

: Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, David Skinns 12:56 p.m. : Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin, Sam Ryder

: Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin, Sam Ryder 1:07 p.m. : Kevin Tway, Ben Silverman, Sami Valimaki

: Kevin Tway, Ben Silverman, Sami Valimaki 1:18 p.m. : Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Nick Hardy

: Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Nick Hardy 1:29 p.m. : Brian Campbell, Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power

: Brian Campbell, Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power 1:40 p.m. : Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson

: Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson 1:51 p.m. : J.T. Poston, Matt McCarty, Chris Gotterup

: J.T. Poston, Matt McCarty, Chris Gotterup 2:02 p.m. : Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak, Vince Whaley

: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak, Vince Whaley 2:13 p.m. : Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Doug Ghim

: Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Doug Ghim 2:24 p.m. : Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson, Luke Clanton

: Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson, Luke Clanton 2:35 p.m. : Ryan Gerard, Matteo Manassero, Matthew Riedel

: Ryan Gerard, Matteo Manassero, Matthew Riedel 2:46 p.m. : Trevor Cone, Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler

: Trevor Cone, Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler 2:57 p.m.: Quade Cummins, Braden Thornberry, Blades Brown

Valspar Championship past winners explored

Here's a look at all of the past winners of the prestigious Valspar Championship along with their scores (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Peter Malnati (12 under par)

2023 - Tayor Moore (10 under par)

2022 - Sam Burns (17 under par)

2021 - Sam Burns (17 under par)

2020 - NOT PLAYED DUE TO COVID-19

2019 - Paul Casey (8 under par)

2018 - Paul Casey (10 under par)

2017 - Adam Hadwin (14 under par)

2016 - Charl Schwartzel (7 under par)

2015 - Jordan Spieth (10 under par)

2014 - John Senden (7 under par)

2013 - Kevin Streelman (10 under par)

2012 - Luke Donald (13 under par)

2011 - Gary Woodland (15 under par)

2010 - Jim Furyk (13 under par)

2009 - Retief Goosen (8 under par)

2008 - Sean O'Hair (4 under par)

2007 - Mark Calcavecchia (10 under par)

2006 - K.J. Choi (13 under par)

2005 - Carl Pettersson (9 under par)

2004 - Vijay Singh (18 under par)

2003 - Retief Goosen (12 under par)

2002 - K.J. Choi (17 under par)

2001 - NOT PLAYED

2000 - John Huston (13 under par)

