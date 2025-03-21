Valspar Championship 2025 round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 Valspar Championship was suspended at 7:39 PM ET due to darkness. The second round on Friday, March 21, will begin as scheduled at 7:35 AM ET, while the handful of players yet to complete their first round will resume at 9:00 AM ET.

The second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship will see players teeing off from the Innisbrook Resort's first and tenth holes. The first group to tee off at 7:35 AM ET will feature Nate Lashley, who is tied for 9th place with a score of 2 under par 69. He will be joined by Mark Hubbard and David Skinns.

Jacob Bridgeman fired up a 4 under par 67 round at the 2025 Valspar Championship to tie for first place with four other world-class golfers. The co-leader of the 2025 Valspar Championship will tee off at 12:50 PM ET along with Michael Kim and Matti Schmid.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:35 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, David Skinns

7:46 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin, Sam Ryder

7:57 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Ben Silverman, Sami Valimaki

8:08 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Nick Hardy

8:19 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power

8:30 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson

8:41 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Matt McCarty, Chris Gotterup

8:52 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak, Vince Whaley

9:03 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Doug Ghim

9:14 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson, Luke Clanton

9:25 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Matteo Manassero, Matthew Riedel

9:36 a.m.: Trevor Cone, Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler

9:47 a.m.: Quade Cummins, Braden Thornberry, Blades Brown

12:50 p.m.: Michael Kim, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

1:01 p.m.: Ben Martin, Will Gordon, Mac Meissner

1:12 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Luke Donald, Eric Cole

1:23 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott

1:34 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Sam Burns

1:45 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

1:56 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Byeong Hun An

2:07 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo

2:18 p.m.: Greyson Sigg, Danny Walker

2:29 p.m.: Jackson Suber, Frankie Capan III, Nick Gabrelcik

2:40 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Rasmus Højgaard, Cristobal Del Solar

2:51 p.m.: William Mouw, Jeremy Paul, Taylor Dickson

3:02 p.m.: Mason Andersen, Thomas Rosenmueller, Andre Chi

Hole 10

7:40 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

7:51 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

8:02 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs, Ben Kohles

8:13 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:24 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

8:35 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young

8:46 a.m.: Cam Davis, Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore

8:57 a.m.: David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Chan Kim

9:08 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Aldrich Potgieter

9:19 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Philip Knowles, Noah Goodwin

9:30 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

9:41 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo

9:52 a.m.: Hayden Buckley, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Paul Peterson

12:45 p.m.: Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

12:56 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Fishburn

1:07 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox

1:18 p.m.: Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon, Webb Simpson

1:29 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

1:40 p.m.: Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

1:51 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:02 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar

2:13 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez

2:24 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Greg Koch

2:35 p.m.: Kevin Roy, Takumi Kanaya, Kaito Onishi

2:46 p.m.: Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Kieron Van Wyk

2:57 p.m.: Tim Widing, Steven Fisk, Neal Shipley

2025 Valspar Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 9 players and ties at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Jacob Bridgeman (-4)

T1 - Keith Mitchell (-4)

T1 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T1 - Ricky Castillo (-4)

T1 - Sami Valimaki (-4)

T6 - Ryan Fox (-3)

T6 - Nico Echavarria (-3)

T6 - Nick Hardy (-3)

T9 - Davis Riley (-2)

T9 - Harry Hall (-2)

T9 - Billy Horschel (-2)

T9 - Andrew Putnam (-2)

T9 - Victor Perez (-2)

T9 - Jeremy Paul (-2)

T9 - Nate Lashley (-2)

T9 - Sam Stevens (-2)

T9 - Luke List (-2)

T9 - Sahith Theegala (-2)

T9 - Andrew Novak (-2)

T9 - Justin Lower (-2)

T9 - Rasmus Neergaard (-2)

T9 - Kevin Velo (-2) (Round Incomplete)

